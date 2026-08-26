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Microsoft Aktie 951692 / US5949181045

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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26.08.2026 23:35:41

Bill Gates Calls For Stronger Limits On AI As Risks Grow

Microsoft
398.81 CHF 1.61%
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(RTTNews) - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that artificial intelligence could become one of the most disruptive technologies in history unless governments and industry leaders take steps to control its risks.

In a 6,000-word essay, Gates said AI could become either a major force for reducing inequality or a source of widespread injustice. He highlighted potential benefits in areas such as healthcare and agriculture but warned that rapid advances could also lead to job losses, harm children's development and give criminals or AI systems themselves greater ability to cause harm.

Gates said increasingly powerful AI models could eventually act against human interests, raising the risk of losing control over the technology.

He argued that the risks need to be addressed quickly, although he acknowledged that geopolitical and economic competition makes a global slowdown in AI development unlikely.

Gates has proposed taxing AI and robots in a similar way to payroll taxes on human workers to discourage companies from replacing employees too quickly. He also suggested reserving certain types of work for humans.

In an interview with CNN, Gates said AI models have become significantly more capable at a pace that exceeded his expectations, citing concerns over cyberattacks, bioterrorism and psychological harm. He urged governments to act before unemployment rises sharply and public confidence in AI deteriorates.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4608 19.03.2027 157052971
Long 12.47 18.12.2026 155495006
Long 199.5768 18.09.2026 159691843
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.1899 10.73 159380619
Long 12.0921 4.96 158841482
Long 13.7639 3.91 158786652
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.6526 11.79 159437128
Short 10.9326 5.96 157052414
Short 17.3545 2.70 159691881
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -20.31 117915918
Long 10 -25.77 137285313
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: DocMorris: Turnaround gewinnt an Tempo

Überraschend starke Geschäftszahlen sorgen bei der Aktie von DocMorris wieder für Schwung. Vor allem das kräftige Wachstum im Rezeptgeschäft und die verbesserte Profitabilität machen Hoffnung auf einen nachhaltigen Turnaround - und damit auch auf höhere Kurse.

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