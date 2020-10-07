+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
07.10.2020 23:01:00

Bill Erbey Calls on Front Yard Residential to Return Capital to Stockholders via an Orderly Liquidation

US VIRGIN ISLANDS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Erbey recently issued the below open letter to the Chair of the Board of Directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) ("Front Yard" or the "Company"), a provider of affordable single family housing across America. Front Yard was established as an independent public company following its spin-off from Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) in December 2012.

Source: William C. Erbey

Press Contact:
Sam Garcia
Publicist
Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations
214.762.4457 | SamGarcia@StrategicVantage.com

September 30, 2020

Front Yard Residential Corporation
c/o Altisource Asset Management Corporation
5100 Tamarind Reef
Christiansted, VI 00820
Attn: Rochelle Dobbs, Chair of the Board

Dear Chairwoman Dobbs:

I have been an investor in Front Yard Residential since its inception.  And as much as I would like to see the Company continue, the time has come, in the best interests of the shareholders, to liquidate the Company.  As far back as May 2018, CFO Robin Lowe stated on the Q1 Earnings call that "But we're solidly in the $18 to $19 range per share" in terms of NAV.  This guidance was confirmed in the following  Q2 Earnings Call in response to the following observation by an analyst:  "Then lastly, just we keep seeing industry data, home prices are rising, things are -- there is a big tailwind, you guys have been obviously at the lower end of the market. Those houses seem to be going up faster than higher priced homes. Last quarter, you kind of talked about an $18 to $19 NAV.  How are you thinking about that number now…?"  Mr. Lowe assured he was "absolutely convinced" that the NAV was in that range and later alluded to an independent valuation company validating the same range.

The Company has never reversed its guidance of two years ago nor subsequently disclosed anything that would call it into question.  To the contrary, given the continued market increase in overall housing values since that time, it would be difficult to support a NAV of less than $20-21/share assuming the Company has professionally executed over this time period.  The record is replete with management's assertions that they have been doing an outstanding job.

The Company's assertion that the cost of liquidating the portfolio is $6.50/share begs credulity.  That cost equates to 14% of the total enterprise value of the properties at a $20/share NAV, upwards of $383 million.  In my limited experience in the industry, this is way over market – more than double what a well-run firm should spend to sell homes. 

Adjusting to a more reasonable cost to liquidate the homes, the net liquidation value of the Company is $16.50/share ($20/share - $3.50/share). 

I call upon the Board to exercise its fiduciary duties and liquidate the Company.

Best regards,

William C. Erbey

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bill-erbey-calls-on-front-yard-residential-to-return-capital-to-stockholders-via-an-orderly-liquidation-301148138.html

SOURCE William C. Erbey

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 233.90
2.72 %
Part Grp Hldg 857.60
1.80 %
The Swatch Grp 222.10
1.46 %
Givaudan 4’033.00
1.31 %
LafargeHolcim 43.02
0.77 %
Swisscom 488.40
-1.17 %
Zurich Insur Gr 323.40
-1.40 %
Swiss Life Hldg 354.80
-1.53 %
Lonza Grp 552.20
-1.57 %
Swiss Re 69.42
-1.98 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.10.20
Vontobel: Kampf ums Weisse Haus - Wer führt künftig die USA?
07.10.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
07.10.20
SMI-Anleger agieren vorsichtig
06.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Geberit AG, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
06.10.20
Interest Rate Differentials and the Demand for US Dollar
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Nachfrage nach Akkus und Batterien: Diese Unternehmen können profitieren
Trump will Stimulus-Gespräche vorerst stoppen
Santhera-Aktie stürzt ab: Santhera verabschiedet sich nach enttäuschenden Daten von DMD-Medikament
BioNTech-Aktie beflügelt: Zulassungsprozess für Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech startet
CureVac macht Tempo: CureVac-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek über Corona-Impfstoff & Co.
Dufry-Aktie schiesst hoch: Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Logitech-Aktien nach Berichten zu Apple unter starkem Verkaufsdruck
US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Neben Volkswagen und Goldman Sachs: Spotify-Gründer steigt bei schwedischem Tesla-Konkurrenten ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex schaffte noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den asiatischen Märkten konnten sich Anleger am Mittwoch nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen. An der Wall Street wurden Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB