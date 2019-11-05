+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Bill Brannan Named Director of Software Development for Data Age Business Systems

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing in a Director of Software Development is key to the continued growth of the Data Age product suite. As Data Age's customer base grows, the executive expansion allows for customers worldwide to continuously receive the five-star service the company is known for. After serving his country for twelve years in the United States Marine Corps, Bill got his start in the software industry through sales. Realizing his passion was more aligned with the technical side of software, he made the switch over to the Quality Control department, where he taught himself how to write code. From there, Bill worked in the development department of several leading software companies until working up to becoming a senior software engineer. Building upon his years of software knowledge, Bill was promoted to Director of Technology before coming onboard with Data Age Business Systems as the Director of Software Development.

Bill brings an intense amount of software development experience to the Data Age team, with a background in the software industry that spans more than 17 years. His extensive knowledge in various software settings proves to be a strength that has the potential to revolutionize the development of Data Age products. In his new role, Bill will design and manage the entire software development life cycle for all Data Age products and services. Additionally, he will mentor engineers to utilize best practices and represent the development team as a technical lead through customer interactions. Speaking on Bill's recruitment, Bill Booth, Vice President of Product Development stated, "We are excited to have Bill join our team. With the aggressive approach we want to take in the industry and with our products, his skill-set will make an immediate impact."

When Bill is not working on software development, he enjoys playing golf and making improvements on his home. He is a seasoned musician and experienced percussionist. As a Maryland native, he is excited to now be living in the Sunshine state where he frequently vacationed.

 

SOURCE Data Age Business Systems Inc

