Bill Booth Named Vice President of Product Development for Data Age Business Systems

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Age Business Systems, developer of PawnMaster pawn management software, continues to lead the way as the pre-eminent supplier of point-of-sale software to the collateral lending space. Data Age continues to invest in people power to ensure their thousands of clients are properly serviced and supplied with top quality products.

As the only dual-technology platform vendor supplying the collateral loan industry, Data Age is focusing even more on ensuring both of their products, PawnMaster Classic and PawnMaster Ignite, continue to grow with ground breaking features and capabilities. In doing so, the PawnMaster client continues to gain a competitive edge in their market of operation.

Bill Booth has become a well-known personality and a dynamic leader in the collateral loan space. His depth of knowledge on the industry and Data Age products, coupled with the respect he has earned over the years, has made him a natural choice to become Data Age/PawnMaster Vice President of Product Development. In his newly appointed role, Bill will continue to expand on his twenty-two years of industry and pawn software knowledge. He will ensure PawnMaster clients are tooled the right way as they build their operations by using technology that is intuitive and focuses on their businesses.

Commenting on his appointment, Bill stated, "I am fortunate to work for a company that has fostered my goals and continues to invest in future development. Being part of a team that is dedicated to the success of not only our company, but our entire industry is very important to me. I look forward to my new role and continuing the vision of building the newest and best products for our customers."

SOURCE Data Age Business Systems Inc