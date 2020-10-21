SMI 10’021 -1.2%  SPI 12’495 -1.5%  Dow 28’289 -0.1%  DAX 12’558 -1.4%  Euro 1.0732 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’181 -1.5%  Gold 1’924 0.9%  Dollar 0.9048 -0.2%  Öl 41.8 -2.5% 
21.10.2020 21:30:00

Bilibili vs YouTube in China, 2020 Report: Professional User-Generated Content May be Key for Users and Time Expenditure

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Is Bilibili the Next YouTube in China?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BILI is one of the most popular online video platforms with idiographic bullet curtain, and it has a complete generalized entertainment business ecology. BILI is based on two-dimensional content and enriching itself to different contents which promote BILI to build a huge traffic pool with Gen Z as a core.

However, confronted with the strategy of breaking the circle, community culture is also a barrier of BILI.

As content generalizes and platform continuously breaks its circle, BILI is going towards to becoming YouTube in China. Containing ecology stability and community atmosphere are two key issues when users are rapidly growing in BILI. Breaking the circle also means more competition, but the best core competitiveness of BILI is high-quality PUGV content ecology and a well-managed community atmosphere. In short term, BILI needs to deal with the direct competition with ixiguaVideo who also identifies itself as PUGV. For the long term, the positive influence of competition between TikTokand Kuaishouwill provides development space for BILI.

The author thinks in essence, competitions for users and time expenditure are dependent on competition of content which is the core competition in PUGC. In the future, there will not be just one platform that can work as YouTube to satisfy the content needs of people in China. For BILI, mastering the time window and continuously reinforcing advantage of content ecology and community, as well as speeding up accumulation of users are the core path for it to enhance its competitiveness.

From the view of a longer perspective, BILI not just wants to be YouTube in China, but also wants to become a cultural brand company.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • What is BILI?
  • Business Overview
  • User profile of BILI
  • Gen Z's world
  • Bulls and Bears
  • Is BILI's growth logic solid?
  • Video content
  • Livestreaming
  • Games
  • Value-added service
  • Advertisement
  • Other possibilities
  • The Moat
  • Is BILI the next YouTube in China?

    • Companies Mentioned

    • Alter
    • Douya
    • Good Smile Company (GSC)
    • Huya
    • Kuaishou
    • Mango TV
    • Max Factory
    • Tencent Video
    • TikTok
    • YouTube
    • Youku Video
    • iQIYI Video

    #BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV

    pagehit