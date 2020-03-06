Bilia’s Group Management extended





The following persons are from today part of Bilia’s Group Management;

Elin Delvert, HR Director for the Bilia Group

Magnus Karlsson, CIO for the Bilia Group and Managing Director Motorit AB

Mathias Nilsson, MD for Bilia Personbilar AB, Sweden

Anders Rydheimer, Director of Marketing, Communication and Digital for the Bilia Group





Previously included in Bilia’s Group Management Team are Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO for the Bilia Group, Stefan Nordström, Deputy Managing Director for the Bilia Group, Kristina Franzén, CFO for the Bilia Group, and Frode Hebnes, Managing Director of Bilia Personbil as, Norway.

Per Avander says: ”These colleagues that now become part of the Group Management are already today working very close to the Group Management, why this is not a big change but rather reflects our today established way of working. I welcome Elin, Magnus, Mathias and Anders to the Group Management and look forward to continue to work with them also in the future in this forum.”

Below please find a description of the persons that from today is part of the Group Management team of Bilia.

Elin Delvert, HR Director, the Bilia Group. Born 1971

Education: Master of Science in International Business from Uppsala University and Carlos III de Madrid, HR studies at Stockholm University and University of Maryland

Work experience: Leading HR positions at L-Soft 1999-2005, Newell Brands

2005-2006, Unibet 2006-2011, Telia Company 2011-2016, Stanley Black & Decker 2016-2018 and Bilia since 2018.

Magnus Karlsson, CIO, the Bilia Group and Managing Director Motorit AB. Born 1968

Education: System architect at University of Borås

Work experience: System developer at Pulsen in Borås 1994-2000, Manager Software Development at Ericsson 2000-2008, Development Manager at Volvo Car Retail Solutions 2008-2011, CIO Bilia Group since 2011 and CEO Motorit since 2016.

Mathias Nilsson, Managing Director Bilia Personbilar AB. Born 1971

Education: Vehicle technology, leadership

Work experience: Various assignments Din Bil 1989-2007, CEO Möller Bil 2007-2011,

leading business management at Bilia since 2011.

Anders Rydheimer, Director of Marketing, Communication and Digital, the Bilia Group. Born 1976

Education: Master of Science in Technology Management and Bachelor of Science

in Strategy and Control Systems from Lund University

Work experience: International Management Trainee Bilia 2002-2004, various leading assignments within Bilia. Director of Marketing, Communication and Digital since 2010.

Gothenburg, 6 March 2020

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 6 March 2020, at 09:30 CET.

