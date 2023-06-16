Bilia AB (publ) announces final tender results for certain senior unsecured bonds and issue of new senior unsecured bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW

Bilia AB (publ), ("Bilia” or the "Issuer”) today announces the final results of its invitation dated 9 June 2023 to the holders of its outstanding notes outlined below (together, the "Bonds”) to tender their Bonds for purchase by the Issuer for cash (the "Tender Offer”).

The Tender Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in a tender information document dated 9 June 2023 (the "Tender Information Document”), available on the website of the Issuer: link.

At the expiration of the Tender Offer at 12:00 CEST on 16 June 2023, valid tender instructions of SEK 768,000,000 in an aggregate nominal amount of Bonds were received pursuant to the Tender Offer. Details of tendered amount are set out below.

The Issuer furthermore announces that the New Financing Conditions (as defined in the Tender Information Document) have been met and that a total nominal amount of new senior unsecured bonds of SEK 800,000,000 with a maturity of 5 years have been successfully issued (the "New Bonds”). The interest rate for the New Bonds is 3m STIBOR + 275bps.

All valid tender instructions received pursuant to the Tender Offer have been accepted for purchase by the Issuer. The Bonds repurchased will be retained by the Issuer and will not be cancelled. Following the completion of the Tender Offer Bilia will hold Bonds in a total amount of SEK 768,000,000.

The purchase price payable per Bond is as set out below, in addition to which the Issuer will pay an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest on the relevant Notes (in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions of the Bonds):

Description of the Bonds / ISIN / Offered Tendered Amount / Accepted Tender Amount / Outstanding Amount after Tender Offer / Purchase Price

2018/2023 senior unsecured floating rate bonds / SE0011751361 / SEK 800,000,000 / SEK 768,000,000 / SEK 32,000,000 / 100.50%

Settlement of the Tender Offer will occur on or around 26 June 2023. Settlement of the transactions pursuant to the Tender Offer will occur as a secondary trade via DNB Markets a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch and Nordea Bank Abp (the "Joint Bookrunners” and the "Dealer Managers”). All tendering Bondholders should coordinate the trade bookings with their local sales representative immediately.

Information about the Tender Offer may be obtained from the Dealer Managers.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Joint Bookrunners and Dealer Managers

DNB Markets a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch

Email: bond.syndicate@dnb.no

Nordea Bank Abp

Email: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

For further information please contact:

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Gothenburg, June 16, 2023

This information is information that the Issuer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish securities markets act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:55 CEST on June 16 2023.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover, XPENG, ORA, Renault, Dacia and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan and Renault and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

Attachment