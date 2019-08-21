BihlerMED Announces Availability of Innovative SurgiLight™ Surgical Lighting System

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BihlerMED, a leading provider of medical illumination technology and devices, in partnership with View Medical, has introduced the SurgiLight surgical lighting system.

This next-generation surgical illumination device has been developed as an alternative to headlamps and overhead lights, providing versatile, safe illumination, which can be precisely focused for specific surgical procedures. The device easily attaches to existing overhead lighting or to operating table side-rails and provides an optimal vantage point harnessing an intense and focused high-powered LED light source.

SurgiLight features an ergonomic flexible shaft that remains fixed-in-place once adjusted, allowing for more agile and precise positioning of the light source. The SurgiLight's rechargeable battery pack provides freedom from the restrictions and hazards of traditional wired systems. Additionally, the modular system will soon feature an optional camera mounting attachment for recording procedures. SurgiLight integrates a sterile, disposable lens/sleeve/drape combination, which ensures a fresh optically perfect focal mechanism for each procedure. These will be sold in packs of six for customer convenience.

Traditional headlights worn by surgeons can result in physical discomfort and neck pain. The SurgiLight illumination system virtually eliminates the dependence on surgical headlights, providing an excellent, cord-free light source with precise application of vivid LED lighting.

The SurgiLight system is housed in a convenient carrying case that holds the light, adaptor, and accessories, enabling it to be easily transferred between operating rooms. This unique case makes it ideal for surgeons who operate at multiple locations, as well as those who travel to remote destinations where adequate lighting may not be available.

ABOUT BIHLERMED

Founded in 2006, NJ-based BihlerMED designs develops, and manufactures advanced medical devices and accessories that "Make Healthier Happen." Through its commitment to safety, quality and excellence, and supported by extensive testing, the company has introduced a number of solutions that provide superior illumination and visualization to improve upon the limitations of traditional surgical lighting solutions in the operating room. It is BihlerMED's mission to provide surgeons the ability to perform procedures more quickly, more safely and with better patient outcomes.

ABOUT VIEW MEDICAL

Founded in 2013, View Medical, Inc. (VMI) is an intraoperative lighting technology company and a graduate of the ZeroTo510 Medical Device Accelerator in Memphis, TN funded by MB Venture Partners and Innova. Additional information is available at: http://www.zeroto510.com, http://www.mbventures.com, http://www.innovamemphis.com.

