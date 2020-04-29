Bigstream Closes Funding Round Led by Xilinx and Cota Capital, with Samsung and SK hynix

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigstream announced it has completed a $19.1 million funding round led by new investor Xilinx and existing investor Cota Capital, with participation from Samsung and SK hynix.

Bigstream provides hyper-acceleration software for popular big data and machine learning platforms through advanced compiler and runtime technology, and automatic programming of FPGAs.

Hyper-acceleration enables order-of-magnitude performance speedups of platforms such as Apache Spark without changing application code and without the need for special APIs. Furthermore, it achieves acceleration automatically, so that users avoid the complexity of FPGA programming entirely.

Freddy Engineer, corporate vice president and general manager, Data Center Group at Xilinx, said: "Getting all the insights from big data is incredibly important to nearly every enterprise, and acceleration technology is key. It is exciting to take Xilinx's collaboration with Bigstream to the next level and invest in their continued growth."

"Bigstream has deep expertise in big data analytics and acceleration. Smart SSD is a transformative technology that moves computation closer to the data," said Daniel Lee, senior vice president, Storage Product Planning and Customer Engineering at Samsung Electronics. "We are excited to partner with Bigstream as a new investor and we've been cooperating closely with its engineering team to deliver innovative products."

"We are excited to continue to support Bigstream alongside Xilinx, Samsung, and SK hynix. We continue to believe that, as data volume and complexity grows, big data workloads will need to be accelerated to drive down costs and improve the latency of mission-critical analytics," said Albert Azout, partner, Cota Capital.

Maysam Lavasani, founder and CEO of Bigstream, said: "Enterprises around the world are losing billions of dollars because they are not truly data-driven. These companies are unable to efficiently access valuable insights from their large amounts of data, due to limitations of their current analytic platforms, which are heavily reliant on older, traditional hardware."

Lavasani added: "Bigstream's hyper-acceleration technology enables enterprises to execute analytic workloads on advanced hardware, providing significantly better performance. Moreover, it facilitates the use of this hardware seamlessly, with zero code change. Bigstream is excited to partner with major hardware companies worldwide to empower our customers to become truly data-driven."

About Cota Capital

Cota Capital is a San Francisco-based multi-stage investment firm focused on private and public modern enterprise technology companies. Comprised of seasoned technology operators and investors, and complemented by a network of senior technology operating partners and advisors, Cota operates a differentiated research platform that provides powerful insights and knowledge to help guide its portfolio companies and inform its investment approach. Please visit https://www.cotacapital.com/ for more information.

About Bigstream

Bigstream provides hyper-acceleration software that delivers order-of-magnitude performance gains for big data platforms such as Apache Spark, using hardware and software accelerators. Hyper-acceleration of big data and machine learning workloads is achieved using advanced compiler technology and transparent support for FPGAs and many-core CPUs. Unlike other approaches, Bigstream requires no application code changes, special APIs, or FPGA expertise. For more info, visit https://bigstream.co.

