BigRep Announces 2019 Mandarin Webinar Series

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BigRep GmbH, German industrial large-scale 3D printers manufacturer announced it would be launching a series of Webinars covering trending topics in the world of additive manufacturing. The series of webinars will explain how BigRep's Additive Manufacturing solutions are used by designers and manufactures around the world in the different industries such as Automotive, aerospace, consumers products, Education and many others.

The series of Webinars would feature case studies on how manufacturers and practitioners such as FORD Automotive, Bosch engineering, Boyce Technology have transformed their operations by embracing Additive Manufacturing. From casting patterns to prototype tooling for a range of molding applications to printing products using tough thermoplastics with great accuracy, while saving time and cost during their development and manufacturing process.

The webinars cover topics from different industries, such as Automotive, Aerospace, Consumer Products, Education, General manufacturing and more, that would certainly benefit both existing Additive manufacturing practitioners and engineers who are new to this amazing technology. Among the applications covered are Prototyping, Jig & fixtures, Production Tooling, Molding & Casting and End Use Parts.

This series of webinars will cover:

  • The value of Additive manufacturing
  • Where large-scale AM best fits in Manufacturing
  • Best practices for integrating 3D printing
  • Making the business case for investing in AM technology
  • Challenges of the design processes
  • Considerations for designing for AM
  • And More…

Registrations:

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit the newly launch BigRep China website: http://cn.bigrep.com/plus/list.php?tid=10

BigRep Asia Pacific, is proud to announce the new launch of the BigRep Chinese website

The new website will offer a clean, modern design, easy navigation and useful tools and resources for industries practitioners.

http://cn.bigrep.com

About BigRep

BigRep develops the world's largest serial production 3D printers, creating the industry benchmark for large-scale printing with the aim to reshape manufacturing. Its award-winning, German-engineered machines are establishing new standards in speed, reliability and efficiency. BigRep's printers are the preferred choice of engineers, designers and manufacturers at leading companies in the industrial, automotive and aerospace sectors. Through collaborations with its strategic partners - including Bosch Rexroth, Etihad Airways and Deutsche Bahn - and key investors -including BASF, Koehler, Klockner and Korber - BigRep continues to develop complete solutions for integrated additive manufacturing systems, as well as a wide range of printing materials on an open-choice source.

BigRep is headquartered in Berlin with offices in Boston and Singapore. Leading the way in one of the world's key technologies, our multinational engineering teams are highly trained, interdisciplinary and customer-focused.

SOURCE BigRep Asia Pacific

