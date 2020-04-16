BIGO Ads partners with AdPlay Technology and Bitspearhead Limited to launch its advertising business in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile marketing platform BIGO Ads announces AdPlay Technology and Bitspearhead Limited to be the authorized resellers in Bangladesh.

BIGO Ads, from BIGO Technology, is an ads platform, providing mobile marketing solutions globally. Covering more than 150 countries, BIGO Ads integrates mobile marketing solutions into imo, the video and audio calling app with global monthly active users (MAU) of 210 million, and Likee, a short video creation platform with global MAU of 115 million. With its strong user base and high-quality content, BIGO Ads enriches the user portrait system and provides marketing solutions for advertisers and partners in different scenarios.

BIGO Ads utilizes cutting-edge machine learning technology, powerful Artificial Intelligence algorithms, comprehensive big data analysis, and processing capabilities to support branding and performance advertising solutions for advertisers. With various advertising formats, such as Banner, Native, Video and different cooperation models like Programmatic buying, Reserved branding Ads and Auction Bidding Ads, BIGO Ads provides a one-stop integrated marketing solutions for advertisers to reach the targeted audience, increase brand awareness and maximize return of investment (ROI).

Launched in 2015, AdPlay is the leading provider of interactive digital marketing platforms committed to exploring digital marketing opportunities through the versatile combination of mobile and web advertising and deep analytical tools. AdPlay offers leading Creative Management Platform, to enable best-in-class data-driven creative technology for advertisers and publisher partners. Adplay is the market leader innovative ad formats in Bangladesh.

Adplay has a diversified number of brands and agencies in their clientele list like- Unilever, Akij, Marico, Grameenphone, Banglalink, Samsung, Bata, PRAN, Nagad, Tecno, Nestle, ACI, Hero, Berger, ACI, Radhuni, LG, Ispahani, Spa etc and top big agencies like Group M (Mindshare, Wavemaker, MBA), Asiatic JWT, Magnito Digital, Webable, GEEKY Social, Mustache Digital, Starcom Global and so on.

Bitspearhead Limited, an advertisement technology company, started its journey since 2016 and is an exclusive reseller of Verizon Media (Yahoo+AOL), and POKKT in Bangladesh.

Bitspearhead Limited introduced for the first time ever 3D Advertisement technology during a live cricket match in Bangladesh. From the beginning till now, Bitspearhead has successfully run numerous campaigns with top brands including Unilever, Marico, Huawei, Nestle, Coca Cola, Darraz, Bangla Link, Techno, Bata,Pran, MGI group, Nagad, etc. and agencies like MindShare, Webmaker, Grey, Dentsu Aegis, StarCom etc in Bangladesh.

BIGO Ads is glad to partner with AdPlay Technology and Bitspearhead. With AdPlay Technology and Bitspearhead's in-depth understanding of the market and excellent relationship in Bangladesh, as well as the rich and efficient marketing solutions of BIGO Ads, we will provide advertisers with a better service and achieve marketing objectives.

Now BIGO Ads is ready in Bangladesh, we are looking forward to new collaboration opportunities with local business.

Go BIG with BIGO Ads!



SOURCE BIGO Ads