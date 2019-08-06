Bigge Moves to Support Heavy Lift and Transport Businesses

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bigge is changing the way it supplies the Heavy Lift and Heavy Transportation industry. Due to the desires of a growing number of our customers, Bigge has transitioned from service providers to suppliers of Heavy Lift equipment through bare rentals and sales.

The general contracting world is more competitive than ever, and as a result, these types of businesses are seeking to become more autonomous in their niche markets. Bigge has placed itself at the forefront of this market change by converting its business into a rent, lease to purchase, and sell model for the equipment necessary for this type of work. With this strategic approach to its business, Bigge has rotated of its fleet to the benefit of contractors and owners at the forefront of this shift in how business gets done.

Since 1916, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. has been the premier provider of cranes and specialized heavy lift equipment rentals, and sales across America. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in San Leandro, California, Bigge operates a strategic network of eighteen additional service locations, allowing them to provide logistical and field support throughout the nation. Bigge has more than 1,500 cranes in its fleet and is the Enerpac heavy lift equipment dealer of North America. Driven by core values of safety, teamwork, innovation, results, and passion, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. is a fourth-generation family owned business that continues to lead the industry into the 21st century.

SOURCE Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.