BIGBEN: Confirmation of the distribution ratio and implementation of the distribution in kind of Nacon shares

Lesquin, 28 July 2023, 10:30hrs

Confirmation of the distribution ratio

and

Implementation

of the distribution in kind of Nacon shares

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE ("BBI" or the "Company") informs its shareholders that given the opening price of Nacon shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, its Board of Directors meeting today confirmed the distribution ratio of one (1) Nacon share for every five (5) BBI shares held.

Following the approval of the transaction by BBI's shareholders at the Combined General Meeting on July 21, 2023, the distribution in kind of Nacon shares to BBI's shareholders is effective as of today, the date of the payment.

Following this transaction, BBI will hold 52,917,211 Nacon shares, i.e. 60.87 % of the share capital and 71.48 % of the voting rights.

The distribution of Nacon shares to BBI shareholders is made on the basis of one (1) Nacon share for every five (5) Bigben Interactive shares held, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the transaction announced by the Company in the press release published on 16 June 2023.

Based on the opening price of Nacon shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris on July 28 2023, i.e. EUR 2.04, and the number of Nacon shares distributed (excluding treasury shares), equal to 3,698,792 the total amount of the distribution in kind amounts to EUR 7,545,535.68 i.e. EUR 0.41 per Bigben share.

For information on the tax treatment applicable, BBI shareholders are invited to refer to Part 3 of the press release of June 16, 2023.

For French tax residents, the cost price for tax purposes of the Nacon shares received as part of the distribution in kind is the opening price of the Nacon share on July 28, 2023, i.e. EUR 2.04.

Half-year results 2022-2023, 30 October 2023

