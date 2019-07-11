11.07.2019 01:03:00

BIG3 Announces Player and Staff Changes

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a series of consultations with players, coaches and league leadership, BIG3 will be implementing the following changes set to take effect immediately. Such changes are being implemented to maximize competition, protect the health of players, and to raise the level of the professionalism of the BIG3.  As the premier professional 3-on-3 league in the world, we are always striving to improve the quality of both the live and broadcast experience for our fans as well as the level of competition. In addition, the smooth running of our internal organization, while in great shape for a young third-year league, needs to be improved and ongoing changes will continue to be implemented and finalized by next Monday.

Effective immediately, Baron Davis, Bonzi Wells, Lamar Odom, and Jermaine O'Neal will be deactivated for the 2019 BIG3 season. 

Glenn "Big Baby" Davis will be fined significantly for behavior detrimental to the league this past weekend but will be eligible for Power's Saturday game as it has been determined a suspension is not required given the level of the fine.

Several league personnel changes will also be made in order to maximize communication and the smooth running of league operations.

BIG3 has succeeded in providing a professional environment and extraordinary commitment by its players, coaches and staff to provide an exhilarating sports experience in only its third year. We commend the intense play and competitive spirit of players such as Joe Johnson, Cuttino Mobley, Amar'e Stoudemire, Gilbert Arenas,  Ricky Davis, Stephen Jackson, Nate Robinson, Will McDonald, DeShawn Stevenson, Rashard Lewis, Royce White, Reggie Evans, Josh Smith, Frank Sessions, Greg Oden, Al Jefferson, Andre Owens, Birdman Anderson, David Hawkins, Will Bynum, Chris Johnson, Andre Emmet, Mike Taylor, Craig Smith, CJ Watson, Jason Richardson and numerous others.

BIG3 expects these changes and others to be finalized over the weekend to only greatly improve what has been our best season competitively as well as the best rated and most viewed by leaps and bounds. 

Media Contact:

Jeremy Watkins (Hiltzik Strategies for BIG3)
jwatkins@hstrategies.com

Alyx Sealy (Hiltzik Strategies for BIG3)
asealy@hstrategies.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big3-announces-player-and-staff-changes-300883067.html

SOURCE BIG3

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.07.19
Vontobel: Mit XL-Puffer in Chiphersteller investieren?
10.07.19
Zentralbanken kaufen soviel Gold wie lange nicht
10.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Chevron, Marathon Oil, Schlumberger
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
10.07.19
Konjunktursorgen bremsen SMI ein
10.07.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone abgearbeitet / Nestlé – Wann geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Bitcoin legt kräftig zu - Jahreshoch in Sicht?
Erneuter Rückschlag: Weiterer Tesla-Manager geht zur Konkurrenz
Rohstoffexpertin: Das könnte den Ölpreis weiter in die Höhe treiben
1. Halbjahr: So performten die grössten ETFs aus dem Cannabis-Sektor
BASF-Aktie sackt ab: Prognose eingedampft - Gewinnwarnung
ABB-Aktie fällt: ABB verkauft Solarwechselrichtergeschäft an italienische Fimer
SMI verabschiedet sich mit einem Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Swiss Re-Aktien nach Gerüchten um Verschiebung von ReAssure-Börsengang schwach
INTERROLL-Aktie bricht ein: INTERROLL schockt Anleger mit Ausblick

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX verabschiedet sich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend tiefer
Zur Wochenmitte liessen es die Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt ruhig angehen. Der DAX präsentierte sich unentschlossen. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich dank Powell-Aussagen auf grünem Terrain. In Asien ging es an den meisten Börsen bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB