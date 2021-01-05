Big Data Analytics, AI, and Collaborative Combat Driving the Evolution of Land-based EO/IR CONOPS - Image Processing to Enable Information Extraction in Degraded Environments

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Analytics, AI, and Collaborative Combat Driving the Evolution of Land-based EO/IR CONOPS, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the current state of electro-optic /infrared (EO/IR) operating concepts and how they will evolve with the emergence of new technologies and threats.

This study identifies emerging trends that will have an impact on the EO/IR industry and highlights areas of opportunities in the land segments and also the technology adoption that will potentially add value in terms of helping the security objectives.



All security industry participants and other industry verticals will benefit from this research as this is a growth insight study investigating the potential impact that future technologies will have on the market and how it will evolve during the forecast period. Technology companies who are looking at new avenues to add capabilities to their portfolio will also benefit from this study.



Research Scope



Product Scope: Industry megatrends and defense megatrends

Geographic Scope: Global

End-user Scope: All industries interested in Land EO/IR



Key Issues Addressed

What are the products currently in use and what are their capabilities?

What are the overarching current themes that will influence future buying behavior?

How will CONOPS evolve in Land EO/IR?

What new technologies, services, and capabilities will operators require as a result of the evolution of CONOPS?

What should defense OEMs do to ensure their products and positioning remain competitive as CONOPS evolves?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Trends Impacting Demand: 2020-2029

Disruptive Forces

Key Predictions

Capability Impact: Evolving Technologies

State of Digitalization

Spending and Operational Priorities

3. Research Scope & Methodology

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Objectives and Questions

4. General Market Trends

Geopolitical Snapshot

Geopolitical Analysis

Economic Situation/COVID-19

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

COVID-19

Trend Analysis: Impact on Demand

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2020

Growth Drivers for Land EO/IR Market

Drivers Explained

Growth Restraints in Land EO/IR Market

Restraints Explained

Evolving CONOPS

EO/IR CONOPS Evolution

Current State of Land EO/IR Concepts

Current Land EO/IR Concepts

Future Concepts of Land EO/IR - Autonomous Functionality

Future Concepts of Land EO/IR - Sensor Fusion

Future Concepts of Land EO/IR - Collaborative Combat

Future Concepts of Land EO/IR - Soldier Modernization

Future Concepts of Land EO/IR - Spectrum-Constrained Environment

Future Concepts of Land EO/IR - Transparent Cockpit

6. Technology

Technologies Impacting Capabilities and Demand

Technology Analysis

Strategic Conclusions: Global

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Data Processing to Enable Faster Sensor to Shooter Loop, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Low-cost and Medium-capability EO/IR Solutions, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Extended Support to Cater to Operators With Limited Budgets, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Modular and Multi-mission Solutions, 2020

Growth Opportunity 5: Image Processing to Enable Information Extraction in Degraded Environments, 2020

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgk24u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-data-analytics-ai-and-collaborative-combat-driving-the-evolution-of-land-based-eoir-conops---image-processing-to-enable-information-extraction-in-degraded-environments-301201022.html

SOURCE Research and Markets