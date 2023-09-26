|
27.09.2023 00:38:00
Biden Picks Politics Over the Economy says National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Hoplin, President and CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), the voice of the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry, that employs over 6 million U.S. workers, released the following statement on the UAW Strike:
"President Biden's decision to walk the picket lines with striking workers politicizes what should be a private negotiation and further puts the thumb on the scale against employers. The President's action, coupled with the anti-employer policies pursued by his Administration, send a chilling signal to our nations job creators at a time when we need to be firing on all cylinders."
"The free enterprise system which NAW defends and supports is reliant on our government treating job creators fairly and equitably. When a sitting President uses political hyperbole to raise tension in employer-employee negotiations it harms the trust in our government."
The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) is one of America's leading trade associations, representing the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry. Founded in 1946, NAW comprises national, regional, and state employers of all sizes, industry trade associations, partners, and stakeholders spanning all distribution sectors. The wholesale distribution industry employs more than 6 million workers throughout the United States, accounting for 1/3 of the U.S. GDP. As many as 35,000 wholesale distribution companies operate nearly 150,000 places of business across North America, including all 50 U.S. states.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biden-picks-politics-over-the-economy-says-national-association-of-wholesaler-distributors-301939581.html
SOURCE National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung zum Quartalsende: SMI und DAX legen letztlich zu -- US-Börsen schlussendlich uneins -- Märkte in Asien schliessen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen zum Quartalsende an. Die US-Börsen notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}