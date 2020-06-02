BICSI's Latest Publication Release: The Intelligent Building Standard for Designing Smart, Future-Ready Buildings

TAMPA, Fla., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) profession, is pleased to announce the release of ANSI/BICSI 007-2020, Information Communication Technology Design and Implementation Practices for Intelligent Buildings and Premises, the seminal standard for the design and implementation of ICT infrastructure necessary for all network enabled building systems, including traditional, smart, internet of things (IoT), emerging and everything in between.

This updated edition of ANSI/BICSI 007 includes a 50-page expansion. The standard details requirements, recommendations and guidance, as well as the latest methods and trends within intelligent building design. Written by future-ready and forward-thinking subject matter experts with flexibility and longevity in mind, ANSI/BICSI 007 ensures that designs are produced even for those system and cabling concepts which have not yet made it to market.

In addition to infrastructure, material for common building systems and powering methods such as Power over Ethernet (PoE) has been reviewed and expanded in this edition, and other topics include building automation systems (BAS); video surveillance; access control; intrusion detection; sound masking; asset management (RFID); and more.

"As technology rapidly evolves, it is challenging for published standards to keep up," said John Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS, BICSI Executive Director and CEO. "But this standard, like other BICSI standards, provides a foundational infrastructure framework for network design, application requirements and installation best practices that serve as an industry constant fueling the advanced technology momentum," he adds.

ICT professionals should always stay on top of education and possess a library of resources to give them the competitive advantage. More information about the ANSI/BICSI 007-2020 standard can be found at bicsi.org/007.

