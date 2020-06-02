SMI und DAX steigen stark. Steigen Sie über 10‘000 und 12‘000 Punkte? Jetzt handeln! -w-
02.06.2020 20:35:00

BICSI's Latest Publication Release: The Intelligent Building Standard for Designing Smart, Future-Ready Buildings

TAMPA, Fla., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) profession, is pleased to announce the release of ANSI/BICSI 007-2020, Information Communication Technology Design and Implementation Practices for Intelligent Buildings and Premises, the seminal standard for the design and implementation of ICT infrastructure necessary for all network enabled building systems, including traditional, smart, internet of things (IoT), emerging and everything in between.

BICSI Logo (PRNewsfoto/BICSI)

This updated edition of ANSI/BICSI 007 includes a 50-page expansion. The standard details requirements, recommendations and guidance, as well as the latest methods and trends within intelligent building design. Written by future-ready and forward-thinking subject matter experts with flexibility and longevity in mind, ANSI/BICSI 007 ensures that designs are produced even for those system and cabling concepts which have not yet made it to market.

In addition to infrastructure, material for common building systems and powering methods such as Power over Ethernet (PoE) has been reviewed and expanded in this edition, and other topics include building automation systems (BAS); video surveillance; access control; intrusion detection; sound masking; asset management (RFID); and more.

"As technology rapidly evolves, it is challenging for published standards to keep up," said John Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS, BICSI Executive Director and CEO. "But this standard, like other BICSI standards, provides a foundational infrastructure framework for network design, application requirements and installation best practices that serve as an industry constant fueling the advanced technology momentum," he adds.

ICT professionals should always stay on top of education and possess a library of resources to give them the competitive advantage. More information about the ANSI/BICSI 007-2020 standard can be found at bicsi.org/007.

About BICSI
BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bicsis-latest-publication-release-the-intelligent-building-standard-for-designing-smart-future-ready-buildings-301069588.html

SOURCE BICSI

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 69.88
7.31 %
CS Group 9.22
5.20 %
Zurich Insur Gr 324.50
4.85 %
CieFinRichemont 58.52
4.72 %
Sika 172.00
4.56 %
Lonza Grp 472.00
0.11 %
Swisscom 497.30
-0.50 %
Novartis 82.59
-0.53 %
Nestle 102.92
-0.91 %
Alcon 60.82
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:33
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf GAM Holding AG
14:08
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:04
Vontobel: Einfach und unkompliziert Anlegen - mit Vontobel Volt®
10:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:00
Mexico Has Room For More Rate Cuts
09:09
SMI vor neuem Erholungshoch
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein - Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an
Finanzexperte: Nur langfristig orientierte Anleger sollten jetzt noch am Markt einsteigen
Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt über 10'000 US-Dollar - und stürzt wieder ab
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Relief-Aktie +11%: Relief Therapeutics startet erste Patientenversuche mit möglichem COVID-Mittel
Credit Suisse-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Grossbankaktien legen mit weiteren zyklischen Werten stark zu
Anpassungen an der Börse Hongkong: Weshalb die Aktien von Alibaba, Xiaomi & Co. davon profitieren könnten
Airbus erwägt Produktionskürzungen für A320-Flugzeug - Airbus-Aktie hebt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Schweizer Anleger zeigten sich am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte ebenfalls kräftige Gewinne verbuchen. Der Dow Jones baut sein Vortagesplus etwas aus. An den grössten Börsen in Asien ging es am zweiten Handelstag der Woche bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB