25.08.2020

Bichsel Medical Marketing Group (BMMG) Recognized as Top Healthcare Marketing Consulting/Service Company for 2020 by Healthcare Tech Outlook

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Bichsel Medical Marketing Group (BMMG) announced today it has been named a 2020 Top Healthcare Marketing Consulting/Service Company by Healthcare Tech Outlook. The publication will feature BMMG as the cover story of its September issue in its annual coverage of companies driving medical marketing innovation forward.

"We are honored to be recognized by a publication who understands this industry well. Medical marketing requires deep industry knowledge, as well as forward-thinking curiosity to visualize far into the future about how we can support our clients as they transform their industries," said Lisa Bichsel, CEO and founder. "It truly is time to move from thinking about a 'new normal' to the 'next normal'."

BMMG is a boutique healthcare-specific marketing firm focused on supporting startups in the medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries from clinical concept to commercialization. Its team has held leadership positions in sales and marketing, so it understands firsthand the unique challenges clients face – from clinical trials and financing strategies to regulatory approvals and worldwide commercialization.

"We're able to provide specific services – such as product management, virtual customer engagement tactics, launch planning, or digital app development – but we also serve as the entire marketing and PR department for some of our clients," said Bichsel. "Depending on whether a client has just started its journey or is a fully commercialized operation, we have the experience and expertise to strategize pathways to success."

About Bichsel Medical Marketing Group

Bichsel Medical Marketing Group (BMMG) is a company dedicated to helping medical device, biotech and pharmaceutical companies commercialize their innovations. Using its prior sales, marketing and management experience, the BMMG commercial team is in a unique position to think like an end-user. BMMG staff uses these skills to approach client offerings creatively to develop interesting, engaging solutions that resonate with their field sales organizations, clinicians, patients and communities.

