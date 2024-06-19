Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’060 0.1%  SPI 16’018 0.1%  Dow 38’835 0.2%  DAX 18’068 -0.4%  Euro 0.9502 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’885 -0.6%  Gold 2’329 0.0%  Bitcoin 57’571 0.0%  Dollar 0.8844 0.0%  Öl 85.3 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411ABB1222171Molecular Partners25637909DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
BYD drängt mit Kleinstwagen auf den europäischen Markt - Herausforderung für Tesla
Leasing, Kauf oder Finanzierung: Das sind die Vor- und Nachteile bei der Auto-Anschaffung
Bill Ackman strebt offenbar Börsenlisting für Pershing Square an
SIX-Handel: SMI notiert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus
Schwacher Handel: DAX beendet die Mittwochssitzung im Minus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

BIC Aktie [Valor: 512380 / ISIN: FR0000120966]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.06.2024 19:00:00

BIC: Update on Full Year 2024 Net Sales Outlook

finanzen.net zero BIC-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BIC
63.70 EUR -0.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

                       

Clichy, France – June 19th, 2024

UPDATE ON FULL YEAR 2024 NET SALES OUTLOOK

The challenging trading environment leads the Group to update its net sales growth outlook for Full Year 2024.

At the beginning of 2024, BIC anticipated a low to mid-single digit decline in value for the Lighter market in the US. However, at the end of May, deteriorating consumption trends resulted in a stronger than expected market decline year-to-date1. BIC now forecasts the US Lighter market to decrease mid to high-single digit in value in 2024. In this volatile environment, BIC was able to gain market share both in volume and value, and still sees gradual improvement from Q2.

For the Full Year 2024, Group net sales are now expected to grow low-single digit at constant currency excluding Argentina (versus initially between +5% and +7%). The outlook on margin and Free Cash Flow remains unchanged: we still expect to see a slight improvement in adjusted EBIT margin and Free Cash Flow above €220 million in 2024.


Glossary

  • Constant currency basis: Constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year monthly average exchange rates. 
  • Organic change or Comparative basis: At constant currencies and constant perimeter. Figures at constant perimeter exclude the impact of acquisitions and/or disposals that occurred during the current year and/or during the previous year, until their anniversary date. All Net Sales category comments are made on a comparative basis. Organic change excludes Argentina Net Sales. 
  • Adjusted EBIT: Adjusted means excluding normalized items.
  • Adjusted EBIT margin: adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales.
  • Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures (capex). Free cash flow does not include acquisitions and proceeds from the sale of businesses. 

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contacts

Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com

 

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 1 45 19 55 28
brice.paris@bicworld.com		Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2024 Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

2nd Quarter and First Half 2024 ResultsJuly 31, 2024 (post market close)
3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 ResultsOctober 23, 2024 (post market close)


1 IRI data year-to-date May 2024, estimated total US lighter measured market (c.70% total market coverage)

 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu BIC S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BIC S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ BE Semiconductors
✅ KKR
✅ LAM Research

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:46 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf begeistert nicht
09:01 SMI stoppt Talfahrt
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Erholung gewinnt an Kontur
18.06.24 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
18.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Barry Callebaut, Logitech, Lonza
18.06.24 Spreading Treasury and TBA futures to Manage the Mortgage Basis
18.06.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’542.78 19.12 S2S3XU
Short 12’791.87 13.76 UBSAOU
Short 13’270.82 8.86 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’060.24 19.06.2024 17:30:46
Long 11’520.00 19.68
Long 11’260.00 13.81
Long 10’820.00 8.90
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BIC S.A. 63.70 -0.78% BIC S.A.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs-Experte: Aktienmarkt wird von Geldflut überrollt werden
UBS-CEO Ermotti: Können nicht den Preis für CS-Untergang zahlen - Finma verzichtet auf wettbewerbsrechtliche Auflagen - Aktie unbeeindruckt
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Euro gibt Gewinne ab - auch Franken klar tiefer
Zurich-Aktie freundlich: Mehrheitsbeteiligung an indischer Kotak General Insurance erworben
Roche-Aktie höher: Roche erhält US-Zulassung für digitales Bildgebungssystem - Lizenzvereinbarung mit Ascidian Therapeutics
Cathie Wood: NVIDIA-Bewertung nur unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen gerechtfertigt
GameStop-Aktie im Sinkflug: Hauptversammlung entpuppt sich als Flop
Komax-Aktie knickt ein: Komax erleidet Umsatzeinbruch und führt Kurzarbeit ein
NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu: NVIDIA dank KI-Boom wertvollstes US-Unternehmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit