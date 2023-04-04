BIC : Disclosure of trading in own shares for March 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For March 2023

CLICHY – April 05, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2023 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/03/2023 12 000 61,5183 738 219,60 02/03/2023 12 000 61,6955 740 346,00 02/03/2023 150 61,6750 9 251,25 02/03/2023 9 850 61,6750 607 498,75 03/03/2023 2 500 61,7500 154 375,00 03/03/2023 4 400 61,7583 271 736,52 03/03/2023 5 000 61,7500 308 750,00 06/03/2023 11 209 61,6730 691 292,88 07/03/2023 15 000 62,4248 936 372,56 08/03/2023 7 932 62,1629 493 076,12 08/03/2023 3 000 62,1500 186 450,00 09/03/2023 4 800 62,5250 300 120,00 09/03/2023 2 312 62,6378 144 818,59 09/03/2023 9 688 62,6378 606 835,01 10/03/2023 7 021 62,0051 435 337,89 10/03/2023 4 979 62,0051 308 723,45 13/03/2023 7 007 59,7877 418 932,41 13/03/2023 11 993 59,7877 717 033,89 14/03/2023 18 335 59,8739 1 097 787,96 14/03/2023 12 000 59,9047 718 856,40 15/03/2023 7 520 59,2811 445 793,87 15/03/2023 12 000 59,1771 710 125,20 16/03/2023 8 000 58,8665 470 931,70 16/03/2023 1 936 59,1000 114 417,60 16/03/2023 2 000 58,8750 117 750,00 17/03/2023 2 000 58,9500 117 900,00 17/03/2023 12 000 58,8560 706 272,00 20/03/2023 30 857 58,3565 1 800 706,52 22/03/2023 2 074 59,2150 122 811,91 24/03/2023 7 500 59,3277 444 957,75 27/03/2023 12 405 59,8000 741 819,00 27/03/2023 8 000 59,8644 478 915,20 TOTAL 267 468 60,4118 16 158 215,03

