BIC Aktie [Valor: 512380 / ISIN: FR0000120966]
08.12.2023 17:50:00

BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of November 30, 2023

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of November 30, 2023

CLICHY – December 08, 2023

Article L 233-8-II of the French "Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of November 30, 2023, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 43,952,226 shares, representing:

  • 64,202,124 voting rights,
  • 62,104,700 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were €2,233.9 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com  

 

Kimberly Stewart
Head of Investor Relations
+33 6 37 01 42 68
kimberly.stewart@bicworld.com

 		Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

AGENDA

All dates are subject to change

Full Year 2023 ResultsFebruary 19, 2024, post market close
First Quarter 2024 ResultsApril 23, 2024, post market close
2023 AGMMay 29, 2024

