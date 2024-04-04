Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BIC Aktie [Valor: 512380 / ISIN: FR0000120966]
04.04.2024 21:50:35

Bic: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of March 31, 2024

BIC
64.10 EUR 0.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of March 31, 2024

CLICHY – April 04, 2024

Article L 233-8-II of the French "Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of March 31, 2024, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 42,270,689 shares, representing:

  • 62,729,307 voting rights,
  • 62,060,808 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com  

 

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 1 45 19 55 28
brice.paris@bicworld.com

 		Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2024 Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

1st Quarter 2024 ResultsApril 23, 2024 (post market close)
2024 Annual General MeetingMay 29, 2024
2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2024 ResultsJuly 31, 2024 (post market close)
3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 ResultsOctober 23, 2024 (post market close)

Attachment


