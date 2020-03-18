18.03.2020 19:03:00

Bibliography.com is offering free accounts until 2021 to all students and teachers affected by the Coronavirus

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When COVID-19 is putting our lives on hold, we want to safeguard our children's education. Bibliography.com is going to ensure that you have the tools you need when you need them. From now until 2021, Bibliography.com will remain free for students and teachers that sign up before June 15th.

Signing up for a free account gives you instant access to an ad-free citation generator for all your MLA, APA, Chicago and even Turabian citation needs. Create automatic citations for books, journals, websites, videos and more for school projects and research papers at the touch of a button.

Quick, easy and not bogged down by ads, Bibliography.com is a great alternative to Chegg's EasyBib or Citation Machine. It doesn't stop at citation generation either! Save multiple bibliographies and download your citations in MS Word or paste them into your project.

And if you're looking for help creating your paper or researching, we've got your back there too. Find hundreds of specialized professional articles in areas like MLA formatting and tips and tricks for getting that A grade.

Constantly evolving with you, your Bibliography.com account will provide free access to upcoming features like super accurate JSTOR citations and a Chrome extension. We're also looking to add additional browser extensions for Safari, Firefox and Edge, along with themes and export to Google Docs.

"As part of our mission to empower students to discover and share knowledge," according to Howard Love, CEO, "it's important to do what we can to make the lives of our students a little easier when uncertainty is filling our minds and times are tough." With more than half the students in the U.S. losing points for citations and 3 out of 5 wanting to know more about citations, this can be an invaluable resource to have in your arsenal now and in the future.

An innovator at providing essential writing tools, Bibliography.com and YourDictionary.com aim to help teachers and students when they need it most.

