Bhuwan Chauhan joins athlete management firm Mon Ethos Pro according to President David Whitaker

BOSTON, June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness model and IFBB Professional Bodybuilder Bhuwan Chauhan signs with Mon Ethos Pro ahead of his upcoming competition at the 2019 IFBB/NPC Battle in the Dessert on June 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chauhan, 25, is a petroleum engineer by profession who quit his job to pursue bodybuilding full time and now runs a coaching team called Team Bhuwan, which has won the most amount of shows in Alberta, Canada as well as being a lifestyle and competition coach for clients from India and Canada. The 2019 IFBB/NPC Battle in the Dessert is hosted by Spectrum Fitness Productions, and will feature top athletes in the sport of bodybuilding, competing in IFBB Pro League Figure and Masters Figure and IFBB Pro League Men's Physique as well as NPC Bikini, Figure, Men's and Women's Physique, Classic Physique, Men's Bodybuilding competitions.

Chauhan is coming off of a 4th place finish at the NorCal Championships earlier in the month and is looking to improve upon that showing next week in Las Vegas where he'll again compete in Men's Physique. At 6 feet tall and 199 pounds, Chauhan, is the first Indian national IFBB Pro in Men's Physique division and also holds a permanent residency status in Canada. He has been training seven days a week with cardio every morning and weight training every evening. "Bhuwan is in absolutely fantastic shape. He has amazing symmetry and the work that he's been putting in in the gym shows," said Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker.

Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.

