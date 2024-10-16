BHP Q1 Total Iron Ore Production Rises; Backs FY25 Iron Ore Production Outlook

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its first-quarter total iron ore production rose to 64.65 million tonnes from 63.24 million tonnes in the prior year. Production increased as a result of strong supply chain performance with increased capacity unlocked by PDP1. Higher volumes were delivered from the Central Pilbara hub (South Flank and Mining Area C) following the completion of South Flank ramp up in fiscal year 2024

Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the first quarter was 63.36 million tonnes up from 62.00 million tonnes in the prior year.

Quarterly WAIO production for the quarter increased to 71.59 million tonnes from 69.45 million tonnes in the previous year on a 100 percent basis.

The company said that iron ore production was reported on a wet tonnes basis.

The company still projects total iron ore production for fiscal year 2025 to be in the range of 250 million tonnes - 260 million tonnes or 282 million tonnes - 294 million tonnes on a 100% basis.

Total copper production for the first quarter increased 4% to 476.3 thousand tonnes from last year.

Copper production for fiscal year 2025 is still expected to be between 1.845 million tonnes and 2.045 million tonnes.