+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
30.09.2020 19:17:00

BHP Canada, Central Ridge and West Flemish Pass Exploration Drilling Projects - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting federal environmental assessments for three proposed projects located approximately 350 to 375 kilometres offshore, east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. These three projects are the BHP Canada, Central Ridge and West Flemish Pass exploration drilling projects.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report for each project. These draft Reports include the Agency's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects and their significance, the proposed mitigation measures, and follow-up programs.

  • BHP Canada Exploration Drilling Project: Draft Environmental Assessment Report
  • Central Ridge Exploration Drilling Project: Draft Environmental Assessment Report
  • West Flemish Pass Exploration Drilling Project: Draft Environmental Assessment Report

The Agency also invites comments on the potential environmental assessment conditions for each project. Final conditions would become legally-binding on each proponent if the projects are allowed to proceed.

  • BHP Canada Exploration Drilling Project: potential environmental assessment conditions
  • Central Ridge Exploration Drilling Project: potential environmental assessment conditions
  • West Flemish Pass Exploration Drilling Project: potential environmental assessment conditions

These projects have benefited from several public and Indigenous consultation opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

The three projects have similar components and activities therefore for the most part, the draft Environmental Assessment Reports are similar in content and have consistent analysis and conclusions. In order to ensure an efficient and effective process, comments submitted on any of the above draft Environmental Assessment Reports and potential conditions will be considered across all three projects, as applicable.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until October 30, 2020.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference numbers 80174 (BHP), 80175 (Central Ridge), 80161 (West Flemish Pass)). All comments received will be published online as part of the project files.

For more information on the projects, the review processes and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation with key stakeholders, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while maintaining its duty to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

Following the public comment period, each draft Environmental Assessment Report and set of potential environmental assessment conditions will be finalized and provided to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, along with comments received. The Minister will make a decision on whether each project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

Associated Links

  • BHP Canada Exploration Drilling Project (Impact Assessment Agency of Canada)
  • Central Ridge Exploration Drilling Project (Impact Assessment Agency of Canada)
  • West Flemish Pass Exploration Drilling Project (Impact Assessment Agency of Canada)
  • Basics of Environmental Assessment (Impact Assessment Agency of Canada)

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #BHPCanadaExplorationDrilling #CentralRidgeExplorationDrilling #WestFlemishPass

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.24
1.90 %
UBS Group 10.30
1.73 %
Sika 226.30
0.89 %
Geberit 545.80
0.55 %
LafargeHolcim 41.99
0.48 %
ABB 23.45
-0.59 %
Swisscom 488.60
-0.73 %
Novartis 79.91
-0.73 %
Alcon 52.30
-0.76 %
Roche Hldg G 315.15
-1.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:38
Vontobel: Unilever: Konsumgüterriese geht geeint in die Zukunft
16:17
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:01
SMI sackt nach gutem Wochenstart wieder ab
10:00
QE Link to Gold, Silver and Tech Stocks?
29.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:35
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Remdesivir: EU-Staaten sollen ab Oktober nachbestellen können - Gilead-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Leclanché steigert Umsatz in der ersten Jahreshälfte um 52 Prozent
Spekulationen im Netz: KISS-Star reagiert auf Winklevoss-Tweet zu Bitcoin-Adaption
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - zum Franken knapp unter 1,08

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Am heimischen Markt herrschte am Mittwoch Zurückhaltung. Der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung tendenziell positiv. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB