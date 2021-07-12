BHMS Invests in King Insurance

WESTPORT, Conn., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BHMS Investments, LP, through affiliated funds ("BHMS"), completed a material investment in King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"). Founded in 1974, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions. Having completed seven acquisitions over the last year, the Company has expanded across Florida. BHMS' investment will primarily be utilized to continue King's acquisition growth in the southeastern U.S. and beyond.

Kevin L. Angelis, Managing Partner of BHMS, said, "Insurance distribution, and specifically retail brokerage, continues to be an attractive industry for us and we believe there to be considerable runway for aggregation. We are excited to partner with Chad King and look forward to working alongside him and the Company's team to continue King's growth."

BHMS has served as the first institutional investor in three similar insurance brokerage aggregation strategies: The Hilb Group ("THG") from 2011 – 2015, PCF Insurance Services ("PCF") from 2017 - early-2020 and currently with Inszone Insurance Services, LLC ("Inszone") since mid-2020.Over the four-year span of BHMS' investment, THG completed seventeen acquisitions across nine states, establishing the foundation for the agency to reach its present status as a top 20 insurance brokerage in the U.S. Similarly, over a three-year span, PCF completed twenty-one acquisitions across ten states, catapulting the agency on its way to its current top 30 insurance brokerage status. In its first year of partnership with BHMS, Inszone has completed eleven acquisitions in the western U.S., doubling in size to become a top 100 insurance brokerage.

"BHMS fit perfectly as a partner as we look to enter our Company's next stage of growth," said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer and continued significant shareholder of the Company. "We are thrilled to partner with them, and their experience and relationship set within the insurance brokerage industry will greatly accelerate our acquisition momentum."

Anthony S. Recine, Managing Director of BHMS, said, "King's acquisition track record, reputation in the brokerage community as well as Chad's expertise and leadership serve as an ideal fit for our firm's mandate. We are excited to invest alongside Chad and we look forward to a rewarding partnership."

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

BHMS Investments, LP is a private investment firm focused on the North American middle market. The firm was founded in 2010 and is based in Westport, Connecticut. BHMS invests in a wide variety of control and structured equity opportunities ranging from consolidation strategies to conventional leveraged buyouts. The firm focuses on industries in which it has deep experience and relationships including Business & Insurance Services. BHMS is currently deploying capital from its most recent fund, which it closed in January 2021. Additional information can be found at www.bhmsinvestments.com.

