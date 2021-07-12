SMI 12’038 0.4%  SPI 15’488 0.5%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’703 0.1%  Euro 1.0845 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’074 0.2%  Gold 1’802 0.0%  Bitcoin 30’720 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9151 0.1%  Öl 74.5 -1.4% 
12.07.2021 14:46:00

BHMS Invests in King Insurance

WESTPORT, Conn., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BHMS Investments, LP, through affiliated funds ("BHMS"), completed a material investment in King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"). Founded in 1974, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions. Having completed seven acquisitions over the last year, the Company has expanded across Florida. BHMS' investment will primarily be utilized to continue King's acquisition growth in the southeastern U.S. and beyond.

BHMS Investments Logo (PRNewsfoto/BHMS Investments, LP)

Kevin L. Angelis, Managing Partner of BHMS, said, "Insurance distribution, and specifically retail brokerage, continues to be an attractive industry for us and we believe there to be considerable runway for aggregation. We are excited to partner with Chad King and look forward to working alongside him and the Company's team to continue King's growth."

BHMS has served as the first institutional investor in three similar insurance brokerage aggregation strategies: The Hilb Group ("THG") from 2011 – 2015, PCF Insurance Services ("PCF") from 2017 - early-2020 and currently with Inszone Insurance Services, LLC ("Inszone") since mid-2020.Over the four-year span of BHMS' investment, THG completed seventeen acquisitions across nine states, establishing the foundation for the agency to reach its present status as a top 20 insurance brokerage in the U.S. Similarly, over a three-year span, PCF completed twenty-one acquisitions across ten states, catapulting the agency on its way to its current top 30 insurance brokerage status. In its first year of partnership with BHMS, Inszone has completed eleven acquisitions in the western U.S., doubling in size to become a top 100 insurance brokerage.

"BHMS fit perfectly as a partner as we look to enter our Company's next stage of growth," said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer and continued significant shareholder of the Company. "We are thrilled to partner with them, and their experience and relationship set within the insurance brokerage industry will greatly accelerate our acquisition momentum."

Anthony S. Recine, Managing Director of BHMS, said, "King's acquisition track record, reputation in the brokerage community as well as Chad's expertise and leadership serve as an ideal fit for our firm's mandate. We are excited to invest alongside Chad and we look forward to a rewarding partnership."

About King: 
Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

About BHMS: 
BHMS Investments, LP is a private investment firm focused on the North American middle market.  The firm was founded in 2010 and is based in Westport, Connecticut. BHMS invests in a wide variety of control and structured equity opportunities ranging from consolidation strategies to conventional leveraged buyouts. The firm focuses on industries in which it has deep experience and relationships including Business & Insurance Services. BHMS is currently deploying capital from its most recent fund, which it closed in January 2021. Additional information can be found at www.bhmsinvestments.com.

For further information contact:

Chad King

Kevin L. Angelis

King Insurance

BHMS Investments, LP

Chief Executive Officer

Managing Partner

352.415.8237

646.481.6214


 

King logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bhms-invests-in-king-insurance-301331194.html

SOURCE BHMS Investments, LP

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10:28 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenausklang
09:17 Marktüberblick: VW-Aktie haussiert nach Zahlen
06:01 Daily Markets: SMI – Stabil auf hohem Niveau / Alphabet – Rally ohne Ermüdungserscheinungen
09.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt nach: Floriana Scarlato tritt als Compliance-Leiterin der SUB zurück - Neuer COO für Asset-Management-Division
Ripple: Die Geschichte und Erfinder der Kryptowährung
Allianz-Wirtschaftsberater El-Erian tritt Fed-Aussagen entgegen: "Inflation nicht vorübergehend"
Citi-Umfrage: US-Aktien nicht mehr bevorzugte Anlage
SMI freundlich -- DAX unentschlossen -- Dow im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Montagshandel mit Aufschlägen
Acht grosse Versicherer verpflichten sich dem Klimaschutz - Zurich und Swiss Re dabei - Aktien in Grün
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
lastminute.com startet mit angekündigtem Aktienrückkauf - lastminute.com-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Berkshire Hathaway-Chef Buffett wird kaum etwas seinen Kindern vererben
Ganz Spanien wird Corona-Risikogebiet - auch Mallorca

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit