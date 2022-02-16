SMI 12’194 0.1%  SPI 15’410 0.0%  Dow 34’934 -0.2%  DAX 15’370 -0.3%  Euro 1.0491 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’137 -0.2%  Gold 1’870 0.9%  Bitcoin 40’611 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9221 0.0%  Öl 92.1 -1.5% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
17.02.2022 00:44:00

BGL Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Veolia North America for the Divestments of its Canadian Industrial Cleaning Services Division

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce that its Environmental & Industrial Services (EIS) investment banking team served as financial advisor to Veolia for the divestment of the Canadian Industrial Cleaning Division (the Division) to Ortec Group (Ortec), a French-based international multiservice group of engineering, industrial, environmental, and construction solutions. The acquisition provides Ortec a first North American foothold for its global industrial cleaning operations. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce that its Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team served as financial advisor to Veolia for the divestment of the Canadian Industrial Cleaning Division (the Division) to Ortec Group (Ortec), a French-based international multiservice group of engineering, industrial, environmental, and construction solutions. The acquisition provides Ortec a first North American foothold for its global industrial cleaning operations.

BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services (EIS) investment banking team served as financial advisor to Veolia.

Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, Veolia's Canadian Industrial Cleaning Division is the largest provider of industrial cleaning services in Eastern Canada operating out of 20 branch locations in Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia. The Division provides a broad range of specialized and critical services to a broad set of markets, including mining, municipal, petrochemical refining, chemical, and pulp & paper, among others. Such services, including industrial vacuuming, hydroblasting, CCTV inspection, sewer line and pipe cleaning, waste transportation, and spill response, are provided to support routine maintenance, plant turnaround/shutdowns, and urgent on-demand service needs.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgl-serves-as-exclusive-financial-advisor-to-veolia-north-america-for-the-divestments-of-its-canadian-industrial-cleaning-services-division-301484320.html

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Sorgen steigende Zinsen für Nervosität am Aktienmarkt? | BX Swiss TV

Was steckt hinter den steigenden Inflationsraten und der Zinswende in den USA? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel eine Einschätzung zu den aktuellen Inflationsraten. Während sich diese im Januar in der Eurozone eher uneinheitlich entwickelt haben, prognostiziert Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen fallenden Trend der Inflation. In den USA spielt ausserdem der Arbeitsmarkt eine entscheidende Rolle dabei, wie sich die Inflationsrate in Zukunft entwickeln könnte. Wie die US-Notenbanken auf diese Umstände reagieren und welchen Einfluss die Zinsanhebungen auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten erklärt Dr. Thomas Gitzel im Interview.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Sorgen steigende Zinsen für Nervosität am Aktienmarkt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16.02.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16.02.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
16.02.22 Airbus erhält mehrere Großaufträge
16.02.22 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero setzt Erholungsrally fort
16.02.22 SMI zeigt wichtige Reaktion
15.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Meta Platforms Inc
15.02.22 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Sorgen steigende Zinsen für Nervosität am Aktienmarkt? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schindler-Aktie letztendlich unter Druck: Schindler machte im Schlussquartal mehr Gewinn - Wechsel in Konzernleitung
Aktien-Favoriten in volatilen Zeiten: Dies sind die Schweizer "Hidden Champions"
Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt schliesslich: Meyer Burger-CFO Natalie Benedikt verlässt das Unternehmen
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Sitzung etwa auf Vortagesniveau -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiatische Börsen legen letztlich zu
Zur Rose-Aktien unter Druck: Berichte zu E-Rezepten in Deutschland schlagen auf die Stimmung
Cembra-Aktie klettert: Cembra Money Bank macht mehr Gewinn
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie volatil: Relief-Partner NRx kommt bei Corona-Studie in den USA voran
UBS-Aktie leichter: UBS tritt mit Standard Chartered und BNP Paribas dem "Project Carbon" bei
Alcon-Aktie zum Handelsschluss stark: Alcon wächst profitabel
NEL-Aktie schliesst im Minus: NEL ASA setzt im vierten Quartal mehr um als erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit