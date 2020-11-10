SMI 10’418 0.9%  SPI 12’934 0.8%  Dow 29’158 3.0%  DAX 13’096 4.9%  Euro 1.0801 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’408 6.4%  Gold 1’862 -4.9%  Dollar 0.9143 0.0%  Öl 42.1 6.2% 
BGL Insider Special Report Provides a Global Perspective on the Packaging Industry

CLEVELAND, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment banking firm, has released a new industry report on the global Packaging industry, in conjunction with Global M&A Partners (GMAP). BGL is a member of GMAP, an international partnership of independent investment banks that provides sector-focused access to strategic relationships, investors, and opportunities around the world.

eCommerce packaging is gaining in importance as online shopping sees 20 percent annual growth.

According to the report, the global Packaging industry is undergoing transformation and growth, as a shifting focus towards sustainability is spurring alternative materials, and booming online commerce – both B2B and B2C – is driving expansion.

Read the industry report here: https://www.bglco.com/research/packaging-propelled-by-ecommerce-bgl-insider/

Megatrends of population growth and urbanization continue to boost demand for packaged goods, supporting steady growth in the global Packaging industry. Changing consumer preferences for sustainable and safe packaging, along with a rapidly expanding online channel, are shifting demand to recyclable and biodegradable materials.

  • Growing environmental awareness is elevating responsible packaging strategies for leading brands, promoting the use of reusable, recycled, and alternative materials in all market segments. Regulation, consumer attitudes, and brand owner values are ushering in a new era of conscious consumption, underpinning demand for environmentally responsible packaging and advancing materials innovation through increased investment in bioplastics.
  • eCommerce packaging is gaining in importance as online shopping sees 20 percent annual growth. Global retail eCommerce sales are projected to reach $6.5 trillion by 2023, tripling in value to account for nearly one-quarter of total retail sales.
  • The Packaging M&A market is expected to gain momentum as industry players capitalize on developing trends, seeking acquisitions to strengthen competitive positioning and market share in a fragmented landscape.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, real estate, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

