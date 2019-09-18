18.09.2019 21:06:00

BGL Announces the Sale of Strength Environmental to Valicor Environmental Services

CHICAGO and CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Strength Environmental, LLC ("Strength Environmental" or the "Company") to Valicor Environmental Services, a member of the Pritzker Private Capital family of companies. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Strength Environmental in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Inkster, Michigan, Strength Environmental is a leading specialty environmental services provider with differentiated non-hazardous waste treatment, disposal, and industrial service capabilities. Strength Environmental operates a premier centralized wastewater treatment ("CWT") facility and provides reliable disposal solutions for a diverse array of waste streams for non-hazardous waste generators throughout the Midwest. Additionally, the Company is currently one of the few CWT's in the Midwest, and the first facility operating in Southeast Michigan, permitted to treat and dispose of the PFAS and PFOA pool of chemical compounds. Strength Environmental's differentiated disposal capabilities combined with its complementary specialty environmental and industrial service offerings has enabled it to become a valued strategic partner to a diversified base of environmental, automotive, industrial, utility, government, chemical, and healthcare customers throughout the region.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com. 

