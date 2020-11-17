BGL Announces the Sale of Riverside Paper Co., Inc. to SupplyOne

CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Riverside Paper Co., Inc. (Riverside) to SupplyOne (SupplyOne), the largest independent packaging company in the United States. SupplyOne is a portfolio company of Wellspring Capital Management. BGL served as the exclusive financial advisor to Riverside in the transaction; the specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. BGL has deep industry knowledge and relationships resulting from a long history of transactions in the packaging and distribution industries.

Founded in 1973 and family owned, Riverside is a market leader in Florida offering a full range of manufactured and distributed industrial and business packaging and shipping products and supplies. Riverside's proven manufacturing, sales, and distribution infrastructure enables the company to service more than 40,000 orders per year. Its best-in-class quality, ordering, logistics, fulfillment, and accuracy drives strong customer relationships, retention, and growth. In addition to custom corrugated and die-cut corrugated products, the company provides a comprehensive selection of shipping, packaging, warehouse, and maintenance products to their customers with next-day delivery and shipping from distribution centers in Miami, Tampa, and Orlando, Florida.

Riverside's owners said, "The BGL team has a keen understanding of our business and industry and did an outstanding job delivering on our transaction goals and objectives. They worked tirelessly to structure an exceptional transaction that has enabled Riverside to partner with an industry leader."

Kevin H. Sargent, Director & Principal at BGL said, "It was a true pleasure to work with Riverside and its owners. BGL has significant experience across a range of packaging and distribution sub-sectors, which we were able to leverage on behalf of Riverside for a very positive outcome."

Berger Singerman LLP served as legal counsel to Riverside.

