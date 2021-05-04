BGL Announces the Sale of Quintessential Tots, LLC d/b/a Itzy Ritzy

CHICAGO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Quintessential Tots, LLC d/b/a Itzy Ritzy to TZP Group. BGL's Consumer Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Itzy Ritzy in the process. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction furthers BGL's market-leading position in the enthusiast-driven baby and juvenile investment banking sector, advising companies across a range of branded consumer products. In addition, Itzy Ritzy's fast-growing retail and eCommerce business provides significant growth opportunities, and represents another core area of focus for BGL's Consumer Group.

Launched in 2007, Itzy Ritzy has developed a continuous stream of innovative, fashion-forward products across a diverse set of product categories for parents and children. Today, the company is a defining voice to a supportive community who views the brand as a key element of their parenting journey. Its portfolio of innovative, category-defining products is sold to a diversified base of top-tier retailers, online marketplaces, and through the company's branded website.

Co-Founder and co-CEO, Kelly Douglas commented, "Selecting an investment bank is one of the most crucial decisions for an entrepreneur when entering a process. We could not be more thrilled with our decision to work with BGL, as they are extraordinarily bright, driven, and were passionate about understanding the unique aspects of Itzy Ritzy to best tell our story and position our brand to find the best partner. We are extremely excited about our new partners, TZP Group, and truly would not have found them without BGL."

TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion across its family of funds including TZP Capital Partners, TZP Small Cap Partners, TZP Strategies, and TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp., is focused on control, growth equity, and structured capital investments in business services and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation.

BGL's Consumer Group has an extensive track record in mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital-raising services spanning the entire consumer retail spectrum, with deep experience in branded consumer and eCommerce investment banking. BGL's Consumer bankers offer market-leading technical expertise, positioning strategies, and growth-oriented projection models to ensure branded and managed marketplace eCommerce DTC & B2B platforms are optimally positioned. The team focuses on providing market participants with expert insights into the trends influencing their business, and helping them identify and harvest strategic opportunities in an increasingly complex marketplace.

