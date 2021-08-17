SMI 12’419 -0.4%  SPI 15’902 -0.3%  Dow 35’625 0.3%  DAX 15’926 -0.3%  Euro 1.0749 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’202 -0.6%  Gold 1’786 0.4%  Bitcoin 42’052 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9127 -0.3%  Öl 69.6 -0.9% 
17.08.2021 00:44:00

BGL Announces the Sale of Ontario Excavac

CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Ontario Excavac Inc. (Ontario Excavac), a Market Square Equity Partners portfolio company, to an undisclosed North American infrastructure investor. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team and its Global M&A partner, Crosbie & Company Inc., served as the exclusive financial advisors to Ontario Excavac in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Ontario Excavac Inc. (Ontario Excavac), a Market Square Equity Partners portfolio company, to an undisclosed North American infrastructure investor. BGL’s Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team and its Global M&A partner, Crosbie & Company Inc., served as the exclusive financial advisors to Ontario Excavac in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, Ontario Excavac is a leading underground utility services platform providing a diverse suite of essential services to premier gas, water, and electric customers in the Greater Toronto region, including hydro-excavation, site inspections, preparation and restoration, and specialty gas and water services. Ontario Excavac's broad service offering, expansive fleet of specialty vehicles, and commitment to safety and environmental sustainability make the company an important strategic partner to its customers. 

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgl-announces-the-sale-of-ontario-excavac-301356277.html

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16.08.21 Sma Solar wird profitabler – Aktie bleibt schwach
16.08.21 Vontobel: derimail - Impfstoffhersteller - geht die Kursrally nach der Korrektur weiter?
16.08.21 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
16.08.21 Marktüberblick: Varta-Aktie unter Druck
16.08.21 Die Bühne gehört den Notenbanken
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rieter erwirbt drei Geschäfte von Saurer und will zwei Verwaltungsräte abberufen - Rieter-Aktie wechselt ins Minus
Goldpreis eingebrochen: Darum sollten Gold-Anleger auch weiterhin vorsichtig sein
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
BioNTech-Aktie sackt ab: BioNTech & Pfizer reichen in den USA erste Daten zur Auffrischungsimpfung ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Schlüsse zieht Warren Buffett aus der Corona-Pandemie
Ray Dalio sieht bei China-Aktien weiterhin eine gute Chance
CureVac-Aktie springt an: CureVac macht mehr Umsatz als erwartet
Marc Andreessen warnt vor Venture Capital-Investments - so sollten Privatanleger agieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit