SMI 10’491 -0.7%  SPI 13’003 -0.7%  Dow 29’483 0.2%  DAX 13’086 -0.9%  Euro 1.0814 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’452 -0.9%  Gold 1’867 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’319 0.5%  Dollar 0.9111 0.0%  Öl 44.2 0.1% 
20.11.2020 01:21:00

BGL Announces the Sale of Incorp Holdings, LLC

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Incorp Holdings, LLC (Incorp) to Lowe Capital Management LLC and Construction Safety Group. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Incorp in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Incorp Holdings, LLC (Incorp) to Lowe Capital Management LLC and Construction Safety Group. BGL’s Environmental & Industrial Services team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Incorp in the transaction.

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Incorp is a leading integrated provider of specialty insulation, scaffolding, and other multi-craft outsourced services across the United States with a primary focus on the Midwest and Southeast. Incorp offers a comprehensive suite of critical and highly complementary services in support of customers' routine maintenance and mechanical service needs, including insulation, scaffolding, heat tracing, abatement, coatings, sandblasting, and siding services. These specialty services have positioned Incorp as a go-to partner for a diverse group of power generation, pulp & paper, food & beverage, and manufacturing end markets. The transaction allows Incorp to continue executing its successful growth strategy with the added value of a seasoned strategic partner.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com. 

 

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgl-announces-the-sale-of-incorp-holdings-llc-301177746.html

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 946.60
2.67 %
Lonza Grp 583.20
0.55 %
Novartis 79.10
0.39 %
Givaudan 3’646.00
0.03 %
SGS 2’642.00
-0.23 %
The Swatch Grp 232.40
-1.69 %
Zurich Insur Gr 365.80
-2.01 %
LafargeHolcim 46.28
-2.09 %
Swiss Re 81.26
-2.17 %
ABB 24.54
-3.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.11.20
Options: More Caution in Nasdaq Than Other Markets
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
19.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
19.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
19.11.20
Schweizer Börse weiter auf Richtungssuche
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin klettert in turbulentem Handel zeitweise über 18'000 Dollar
Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer vor Zulassungsantrag - Aktien gefragt
Relief Therapeutics startet klinische Studie mit COVID-Wirkstoff Anfang 2021 - Aktie fällt kräftig
Impfstoffsuche ohne Novartis und Roche - Ein No-Go für Anleger?
ABB erwägt wohl Verkauf von Kupplungshersteller Dodge - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Lonza investiert für Moderna-Auftrag 80 bis 90 Millionen Franken in Produktion - Lonza-Aktie etwas höher
US-Flugaufsicht hebt Startverbot für Boeings Unglücksjet 737 Max auf - Boeing-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX beendet den Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es am Donnerstag zu Kursverlusten. Die US-Börsen legten im Donnerstagshandel zu. Für die asiatischen Indizes ging es mehrheitlich nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit