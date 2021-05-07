BGL Announces New Partnership Between Spectrum Dermatology and Pinnacle Dermatology, a Portfolio Company of Chicago Pacific Founders

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce a new partnership between Spectrum Dermatology (Spectrum) and Pinnacle Dermatology (Pinnacle). The partnership with Spectrum is another step in Pinnacle's strategy to build a strong dermatology practice platform operating in multiple geographic markets coast-to-coast. BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Spectrum in the transaction. The transaction furthers BGL's commitment to dermatology — and more broadly, the provider services sector — and represents its seventh completed dermatology transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Spectrum Dermatology is the largest dermatology practice in Arizona. Spectrum has seven locations and 31 providers serving Scottsdale and Greater Phoenix, including Paradise Valley, Arcadia, Desert Ridge, Chandler, and the entire West Valley. The practice provides surgical, medical, and cosmetic dermatology, as well as plastic surgery. Under the leadership of founder Dr. Nancy H. Kim, a leading Mohs surgeon, Spectrum is committed to providing outstanding dermatological treatments and aesthetic care with state-of-the-art techniques and the latest skin rejuvenation technology.

Pinnacle Dermatology, the nation's largest female-founded dermatology provider, was founded by leading Mohs surgeon Dr. Paula Lapinski. Under the new partnership, Spectrum's founder, Dr. Kim, will join Pinnacle's board of directors. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care, and has expanded its services throughout multiple regions with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Pinnacle Dermatology is committed to providing responsive and passionate patient care, including patient education and population skin health management. Pinnacle is a portfolio company of Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies.

