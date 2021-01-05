SMI 10’694 -0.4%  SPI 13’321 -0.4%  Dow 30’392 0.6%  DAX 13’651 -0.6%  Euro 1.0801 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’548 -0.5%  Gold 1’949 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’119 6.9%  Dollar 0.8786 -0.3%  Öl 53.6 5.7% 
BGL Announces New Partnership Between EyeCare Associates of East Texas and EyeCare Partners, a portfolio company of Partners Group

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce a new partnership between EyeCare Associates of East Texas (ECA) and EyeCare Partners (ECP) resulting in the addition of ECA's four Texas clinics to ECP's national network of full-scope medical optometry and ophthalmology practices, and launching ECP's expanded presence in Texas. BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences team served as the exclusive financial advisor to ECA in the transaction. The transaction furthers BGL's commitment to ophthalmology — and more broadly, the provider services sector — and represents its sixth completed provider services transaction in 2020. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This transaction represents BGL's sixth completed provider services transaction in 2020.

This transaction represents BGL's sixth completed provider services transaction in 2020.

Based in Tyler, Texas, ECA has grown to become one of the leading eye care providers in Eastern Texas. Today, the practice serves the community in four clinical locations and its own ASC with 12 providers supported by approximately 100 clinical and administrative staff. ECA provides comprehensive vision care in areas including, but not limited to, cataract surgery, retina treatment, glaucoma treatment, and Lasik surgery.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, EyeCare Partners currently offers comprehensive medical eye care services throughout Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. The doctors of ECP serve the vision care needs of hundreds of thousands of patients annually.

EyeCare Partners LLC is a portfolio company of Partners Group, one of the largest private markets investment managers in the world.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com. 

