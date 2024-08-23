Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’305 0.5%  SPI 16’346 0.4%  Dow 40’713 -0.4%  DAX 18’493 0.2%  Euro 0.9478 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’885 0.0%  Gold 2’493 0.3%  Bitcoin 51’842 0.8%  Dollar 0.8518 0.0%  Öl 77.3 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger Technology135706599NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Infineon-Aktie: Einigung mit Qimonda-Insolvenzverwalter
Uber-Aktie: Robo-Taxis von GM-Tochter Cruise buchbar
Hang Seng-Wert Alibaba Group-Aktie: Auf dieser Höhe bewegt sich die Alibaba Group- Dividendenzahlung
Resilient gegen Marktcrashs: So überstehen Anleger Börsen-Turbulenzen mit möglichst geringem Schaden
Infineon-Aktie in Rot: Infineon zahlt dreistelligen Millionenbetrag an Qimonda-Insolvenzverwalter
Suche...

Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Aktie [Valor: 2758539 / ISIN: GG00B1FQG453]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.08.2024 07:30:00

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings
27.20 EUR -0.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 22 Aug 2024.

Estimated NAV

 Euro SharesSterling Shares
Estimated NAV€    28.6993£    25.7056
Estimated MTD return     0.19 %     0.21 %
Estimated YTD return     4.18 %     4.62 %
Estimated ITD return   186.99 %   157.06 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro SharesAmsterdam (AEX)London (LSE)
Market Close€    27.00N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -5.92 %N/A
   
Sterling SharesAmsterdam (AEX)London (LSE)
Market CloseN/AGBX 2,200.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAVN/A   -14.42 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro SharesSterling Shares
Number of sharesN/AN/A
Average PriceN/AN/A
Range of PriceN/AN/A

           

                                           

Liquidity Enhancement AgreementEuro SharesSterling Shares
Number of sharesN/AN/A
Average PriceN/AN/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary SharesEuro SharesSterling Shares
Shares Outstanding  12,299,516     123,090
Held in treasuryN/AN/A
Shares Issued  12,299,516     123,090

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)€   258.9156
Class GBP A Shares (estimated)£   137.7195

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;
  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;
  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and
  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings LTD

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings LTD

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien, u.a.:

☕Starbucks
🖥️ Crowdstrike
🍟Lamb Weston Holding
🥫Hormel Foods
👟Nike

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
22.08.24 UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft - Top-Investmentidee / Richemont - Rühmliche Ausnahme
22.08.24 Vontobel am Börsentag Zürich
22.08.24 SMI setzt Verschnaufpause fort
22.08.24 Marktüberblick: Dollar bleibt unter Druck
22.08.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
20.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, VAT Group
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’850.94 18.66 ZISSMU
Short 13’094.63 13.61 UH7BSU
Short 13’555.51 8.99 SS4MTU
SMI-Kurs: 12’305.45 22.08.2024 17:30:24
Long 11’780.00 18.81
Long 11’540.60 13.68 UGWSFU
Long 11’080.00 9.00
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co. in den Top 10: In diese US-Aktien investierte Zurich Insurance im zweiten Quartal 2024
Nicht nur NVIDIA-Aktie: BofA-Analyst prognostiziert bevorstehende Erholung bei diesen Chip-Titeln
David Einhorns Depot: In diese Aktien investierte Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2024
Aktien-Top-Ten: In diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Zahlreiche Anpassungen: So sieht das Depot von Starinvestor Bill Ackman Q2 2024 aus
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA macht am Donnerstagnachmittag Boden gut
Swiss Re-Aktie höher: Milliardengewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Trump erneut US-Präsident? Diese Indikatoren könnten Trump einen Strich durch die Rechnung machen
Snowflake-Aktie tiefrot: Snowflake schlägt Gewinnerwartungen - Ausblick erschreckt Anleger aber

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit