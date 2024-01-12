Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'154 -0.9%  SPI 14'535 -0.8%  Dow 37'711 0.0%  DAX 16'547 -0.9%  Euro 0.9352 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'442 -0.6%  Gold 2'036 0.3%  Bitcoin 39'397 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8521 0.0%  Öl 79.2 0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Geberit3017040DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Top News
Ausblick: Delta Air Lines stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Schaffner-Aktie: Schaffner wird SIX verlassen
Altmanscher Z-Faktor: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen besteht eine hohe Insolvenzgefahr
UBS-Aktie: UBS schlägt Gail Kelly für Position im Verwaltungsrat vor
Ausblick: Bank of America legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Aktie [Valor: 2758539 / ISIN: GG00B1FQG453]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.01.2024 07:30:00

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

finanzen.net zero Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings
25.20 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 11 Jan 2024.

Estimated NAV

 Euro SharesSterling Shares
Estimated NAV€    27.6813£    24.6981
Estimated MTD return     0.36 %     0.41 %
Estimated YTD return     0.36 %     0.41 %
Estimated ITD return   176.81 %   146.98 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro SharesAmsterdam (AEX)London (LSE)
Market Close€    25.20N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -8.96 %N/A
   
Sterling SharesAmsterdam (AEX)London (LSE)
Market CloseN/AGBX 2,050.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAVN/A   -17.00 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro SharesSterling Shares
Number of sharesN/AN/A
Average PriceN/AN/A
Range of PriceN/AN/A

           

                                           

Liquidity Enhancement AgreementEuro SharesSterling Shares
Number of sharesN/AN/A
Average PriceN/AN/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary SharesEuro SharesSterling Shares
Shares Outstanding  12,299,516     123,090
Held in treasuryN/AN/A
Shares Issued  12,299,516     123,090

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)€   247.0928
Class GBP A Shares (estimated)£   132.3656

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;
  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;
  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and
  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings LTD

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings LTD

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe schauen Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, auf das Jahr 2024. Werden Zinssenkungen und Konjunkturerholung das bestimmende Thema in diesem Jahr sein?
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über die US-Wahlen und welchen Effekt diese auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11.01.24 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
11.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Ohne Konjunkturabschwung keine Zinswende
11.01.24 Short-Term Options in Commodities: Potential Benefits and Applications
11.01.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 11.01.2024
11.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: M&A – Lukrative Deals/Chip-Industrie – Grosse Wende voraus
11.01.24 SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
11.01.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
05.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Uber
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'594.68 19.94 GXSSMU
Short 11'840.05 13.87 SMIUBU
Short 12'293.63 8.86 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'153.62 11.01.2024 17:31:56
Long 10'720.00 19.23
Long 10'480.00 12.85
Long 10'016.73 8.86 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin gibt Gewinne teils wieder ab: US-Börsenaufsicht genehmigt Bitcoin-Fonds
Diese fünf Ölaktien dürften mit Rekorddividenden aufwarten
UBS-Aktie schwächelt: CS-Wertpapiergeschäft in China findet offenbar einen internationalen Bieter
Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich stark
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Kursziele gesenkt: Warum Nestlé und Barry Callebaut von Analysten abgestraft werden
Das richtige Timing: Zu welchen Zeiten sich der Kauf von Bitcoin & Co. lohnt
Nestlé-Aktie im Minus: Nestlé steckt Millionen-Dollar-Betrag in den Ausbau einer Kaffeefabrik in Vietnam
Michael Saylor veräussert MicroStrategy-Aktien im Millionenwert: Erfüllung persönlicher Verpflichtungen und verstärkter Kauf von Bitcoin
Komax senkt Umsatz und Margenprognose für 2023 - Gewinnwarnung lässt Komax-Aktie einbrechen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit