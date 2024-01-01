Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'138 0.7%  SPI 14'571 0.7%  Dow 37'690 -0.1%  DAX 16'752 0.3%  Euro 0.9290 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'522 0.2%  Gold 2'063 -0.1%  Bitcoin 35'610 0.3%  Dollar 0.8415 -0.3%  Öl 77.1 -1.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Alcon43249246Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Sika41879292Lonza1384101
Top News
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2023
Wahrheit oder Mythos: Börsenweisheiten unter der Lupe
Studienergebnis: ESG-Aspekte werden bei Anlegern unwichtiger - Millennials und Generation Z mit schwindendem Interesse
VanEck-Analysten: Wie ein Trump-Wahlsieg den Bitcoin in die Höhe schiessen lassen könnte
Trotz konkreter Fabrikpläne von Tesla: Selbstfahrende Fahrzeuge sollen laut indischem Minister im Land nicht erlaubt werden
Suche...
Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Aktie [Valor: 2758539 / ISIN: GG00B1FQG453]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.01.2024 07:30:00

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

finanzen.net zero Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings
25.20 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 29 Dec 2023.

Estimated NAV

 Euro SharesSterling Shares
Estimated NAV€    27.5846£    24.6007
Estimated MTD return     0.50 %     0.60 %
Estimated YTD return    -0.67 %     0.71 %
Estimated ITD return   175.85 %   146.01 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro SharesAmsterdam (AEX)London (LSE)
Market Close€    25.20N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -8.64 %N/A
   
Sterling SharesAmsterdam (AEX)London (LSE)
Market CloseN/AGBX 2,050.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAVN/A   -16.67 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro SharesSterling Shares
Number of sharesN/AN/A
Average PriceN/AN/A
Range of PriceN/AN/A

           

                                           

Liquidity Enhancement AgreementEuro SharesSterling Shares
Number of sharesN/AN/A
Average PriceN/AN/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary SharesEuro SharesSterling Shares
Shares Outstanding  12,299,516     123,090
Held in treasuryN/AN/A
Shares Issued  12,299,516     123,090

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)€   246.0848
Class GBP A Shares (estimated)£   131.8345

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;
  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;
  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and
  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings LTD

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings LTD

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe geben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG einen Rückblick über das Jahr 2023.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0idmlkZW8tc2hvcnRjb2RlIj48aWZyYW1lIHRpdGxlPSJXYWxsIFN0cmVldCBMaXZlIG1pdCBUaW0gU2Now6RmZXIg4oCTIEphaHJlc3LDvGNrYmxpY2sgMjAyMyB8IEJYIFN3aXNzIFRWIiB3aWR0aD0iMTQ4MCIgaGVpZ2h0PSI4MzMiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS1ub2Nvb2tpZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvOTFaQmtaZFhScjA/ZmVhdHVyZT1vZW1iZWQiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvdz0iYWNjZWxlcm9tZXRlcjsgYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVkLW1lZGlhOyBneXJvc2NvcGU7IHBpY3R1cmUtaW4tcGljdHVyZTsgd2ViLXNoYXJlIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+PC9kaXY+
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

29.12.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 29.12.2023
29.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – An der nächsten Hürde
28.12.23 Case study: Yield futures
28.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV
22.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
22.12.23 SMI kaum bewegt
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'562.54 19.86 6SSMOU
Short 11'816.02 13.65 NMSSMU
Short 12'236.67 8.97 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'137.79 29.12.2023 17:31:16
Long 10'639.86 18.85 SSQMTU
Long 10'395.31 13.40 SSPM6U
Long 9'979.96 8.93 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Projekt Ripple erreicht wichtigen Meilenstein: Irische Zentralbank genehmigt Ripple offiziell
Millionendiebstahl - Kryptowährungen bei der Krypto-Börse OKX entwendet
Optimus Gen 2 - Das kann der neue Tesla-Roboter
NVIDIA-Aktie: Wie es 2024 für die NVIDIA-Aktie weitergehen könnte
Amazon-Aktie und Alphabet-Aktie vor Bullenmodus? Warum Amazon und Alphabet die JPMorgan-"Top Picks" für 2024 sind
Bitcoin Prognose 2024: Darum sollten Investoren nun aufpassen!
Dezember 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Billionen-US-Dollar-Markt: Coinbase lanciert mit "Project Diamond" neue Krypto-Plattform
So viele Devisen verkaufte die SNB im 3. Quartal
Krypto-News: Das erwartet Bitcoin-Investoren im Januar 2024!

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit