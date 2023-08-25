Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'977 0.0%  SPI 14'462 0.1%  Dow 34'099 -1.1%  DAX 15'621 -0.7%  Euro 0.9560 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'232 -0.8%  Gold 1'914 -0.2%  Bitcoin 23'079 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8864 0.3%  Öl 83.7 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Sika41879292Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171
Top News
Apple präsentiert im September wohl neues iPhone 15: Diese Neuerungen könnten anstehen
Renault-Aktie: Renault-Markenchef geht von höherem E-Autos-Absatz aus
Molecular Partners-Aktie: Liquiditätsbestand ausreichend bis ins Jahr 2026
Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger: Diese Titel befanden sich im zweiten Quartal 2023 im Portfolio der Daily Journal Corporation
Welche Krypto-Lösungen bietet die SEBA Bank
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Aktie [Valor: 2758539 / ISIN: GG00B1FQG453]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.08.2023 07:30:00

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings
23.40 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 24 Aug 2023.

Estimated NAV

 Euro SharesSterling Shares
Estimated NAV€    26.7217£    23.7302
Estimated MTD return     1.44 %     1.54 %
Estimated YTD return    -3.77 %    -2.85 %
Estimated ITD return   167.22 %   137.30 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro SharesAmsterdam (AEX)London (LSE)
Market Close€    23.40N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV   -12.43 %N/A
   
Sterling SharesAmsterdam (AEX)London (LSE)
Market CloseN/AGBX 2,050.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAVN/A   -13.61 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro SharesSterling Shares
Number of sharesN/AN/A
Average PriceN/AN/A
Range of PriceN/AN/A

           

                                           

Liquidity Enhancement AgreementEuro SharesSterling Shares
Number of sharesN/AN/A
Average PriceN/AN/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary SharesEuro SharesSterling Shares
Shares Outstanding  12,296,208     126,294
Held in treasuryN/AN/A
Shares Issued  12,296,208     126,294

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)€   236.4350
Class GBP A Shares (estimated)£   126.7677

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;
  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;
  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and
  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings LTD

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings LTD

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – François Bloch heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck

Inside Trading & Investment

24.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Pharmabranche - Spannende Entwicklungen/Tesla - Preiskampf bremst
24.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
24.08.23 BNP Paribas - Neugewichtung beim Nasdaq 100
24.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Was sagen Powell und Lagarde in Jackson Hole?
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
22.08.23 Marktüberblick: Continental haussiert
22.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
22.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'423.10 19.96 54SSMU
Short 11'646.68 13.89 DRSSMU
Short 12'118.94 8.64 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'976.83 24.08.2023 17:31:00
Long 10'520.00 19.90
Long 10'314.06 13.98 5SSMJU
Long 9'863.64 8.92 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert
Roche-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Roche veröffentlicht durch Datenleck unbeabsichtigt gute Tiragolumab-Studiendaten
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett und Michael Burry bereiten sich auf Börsencrash vor
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: Anleger schicken AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Donnerstagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
GAM-Aktie dreht deutlich ins Plus: GAM-Übernahme durch Liontrust gescheitert
Evolva-Aktie bricht ein: Evolva reduziert Verluste - Fortbestand steht in Frage
Inflation laut BlackRock auf dem Vormarsch: Zwei Dividendentitel empfohlen
Novartis-Aktie reagiert positiv: Novartis lagert Life-Science-Park Rheintal in Stein aus
SoftwareONE-Aktie sinkt dennoch: SoftwareONE macht etwas mehr Umsatz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit