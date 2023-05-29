Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'434 1.0%  SPI 15'066 1.1%  Dow 33'093 1.0%  DAX 15'984 1.2%  Euro 0.9714 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'338 1.6%  Gold 1'947 0.0%  Bitcoin 25'328 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9047 -0.2%  Öl 77.4 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Milliardärsformel: Diese Eigenschäften prägen erfolgreiche Geschäftsleute
Digital Assets im Portfolio-Kontext
Umgang mit Künstlicher Intelligenz im Fokus: Diese unterschiedlichen Meinungen haben die CEOs der Tech-Riesen
Neuer NFT-Marktplatz: Binance will Handel mit Bicoin NFTs ermöglichen
Mit Dividenden zum langfristigen Vermögensaufbau
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526UBS24476758Credit Suisse1213853NVIDIA994529On113454047Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Palantir36244719Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405BVB1131616
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Aktie [Valor: 2758539 / ISIN: GG00B1FQG453]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.05.2023 07:30:00

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings
21.60 EUR -0.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 26 May 2023.

Estimated NAV

 Euro SharesSterling Shares
Estimated NAV€    26.7962£    23.7073
Estimated MTD return    -1.05 %    -0.93 %
Estimated YTD return    -3.50 %    -2.94 %
Estimated ITD return   167.96 %   137.07 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro SharesAmsterdam (AEX)London (LSE)
Market Close€    21.60N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV   -19.39 %N/A
   
Sterling SharesAmsterdam (AEX)London (LSE)
Market CloseN/AGBX 1,900.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAVN/A   -19.86 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro SharesSterling Shares
Number of sharesN/AN/A
Average PriceN/AN/A
Range of PriceN/AN/A

           

                                           

Liquidity Enhancement AgreementEuro SharesSterling Shares
Number of sharesN/AN/A
Average PriceN/AN/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary SharesEuro SharesSterling Shares
Shares Outstanding  12,296,208     126,294
Held in treasuryN/AN/A
Shares Issued  12,296,208     126,294

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)€   236.1203
Class GBP A Shares (estimated)£   126.5841

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;
  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;
  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and
  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings LTD

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings LTD

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Stablecoins sind stabile Währungen auf der Blockchain, die man versucht mit einem Stabilitätsmechanismus zu stabilisieren.

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? Sind diese sinnvoll und wofür werden sie benötigt? Diese Fragen beantwortet Lidia Kurt-Bolla, Gründerin und Partnerin bei Vision& im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.05.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Lonza, Sika, Swiss Life, UBS
26.05.23 SMI erneut schwächer
26.05.23 Marktüberblick: Lufthansa kauft zu
26.05.23 Börse Aktuell – Einigung in Sicht? – Anleger bleiben wachsam
26.05.23 ams OSRAM – gelingt der Turnaround?
26.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Korrektur vorerst gestoppt
26.05.23 Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV
25.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'922.18 19.07 6SSMPU
Short 12'188.35 13.23 A1SSMU
Short 12'628.99 8.73 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'434.24 26.05.2023 17:31:27
Long 10'949.45 18.46 XOSSMU
Long 10'709.14 13.31 W8SSMU
Long 10'276.03 8.87 CSSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ChatGPT-Gründer Sam Altman plant Launch eines Kryptoprojekts: Offenbar fast 100 Millionen Dollar eingesammelt
US-Schuldenstreit: Vorläufiger Deal bei Verhandlungen zu US-Schuldenobergrenze steht
LPL Research-Experte ist skeptisch für US-Aktien: Diese Alternative empfiehlt er
Solana Killer? Das steckt hinter der neuen Gaming-Blockchain Sui
Umstrittener Vorschlag: Elon Musk polarisiert mit dieser Formel 1-Idee
Verleiht Künstliche Intelligenz kriminellen Hackern weiteren Auftrieb? So unterstützt KI Phishing-Scams
Novartis-Aktie steigt: CHMP empfiehlt Widerruf der bedingten Marktzulassung für Adakveo
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
UBS- und CS-Aktien: UBS nach CS-Übernahme laut Ökonom Brunett viel zu gross für die Schweiz
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit