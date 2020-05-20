BGG Announces GMP+ Certification for its Licorice Production Facility

LUGANO, Switzerland, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BGG World (BGG) announces that its manufacturing site, Xinjiang Jinshuo Plant Additive Co., Ltd. in Xinjiang, China, has become the first Licorice production facility in the world to obtain GMP+ FSA certification based on GMP+ C6 of the GMP+ international standard. GMP stands for "Good Manufacturing Practices" and the + stands for the integration of HACCP ("Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points"), while FSA stands for Feed Safety Assurance. GMP+ FSA certified companies demonstrate that they meet all requirements and conditions for the assurance of feed safety.

BGG's Xinjiang plant is 100% dedicated to the manufacture of licorice extracts and licorice derivatives, including food, flavors and cosmetic ingredients, and with this new registration, also feed ingredients.

"We are very proud to include this certification and to help advance our animal health business," said Christian Artaria, CEO of BGG Europe. "The production of animal feed is a shared responsibility of the entire feed chain and, with this new certification, we are further outlining the responsible practices we commit to."

About BGG's Licorice:

BGG has been extracting licorice roots since our founding in 1995. With 25 years of continuous experience, we have become well-known in the food, flavor and personal care field as one of the very few companies controlling the entire production chain and delivering unmatched quality in these products.

Licorice is the common name attributed to certain species of the genus Glycyrrhiza that are known to produce the saponin glycyrrhizin, a natural sweetener responsible for the characteristic sweet taste of the roots. The genus Glycyrrhiza includes approximately 30 species, among which Glycyrrhiza glabra L., Glycyrrhiza uralensis Fisch. ex DC. and Glycyrrhiza inflata Batalin are the three most commonly used. At BGG, we wildcraft our roots from pristine regions of the Middle East and Asia such as Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Our roots are carefully harvested from three to four-year-old plants during winter months after the leaves have died. This sustainable method ensures that the plants will survive. After collection, the roots are botanically identified, cleaned and cautiously dried, after which they are shipped to our state-of-the-art processing facility in Xinjiang. Next, they are quarantined under strictly-monitored conditions while different chemical analyses are performed including aflatoxins, ochratoxin and heavy metal screening. Only after passing these strict quality controls are lots released for further processing—any lot failing a single test is rejected.

For each product, a specific licorice species is used and the whole production process is controlled. The manufacturing process includes controls on: grinding, extraction (time, temperature and pressure), concentration, purification, drying, packaging and labeling. Finally, only if the active principles and all safety parameters including heavy metals, pesticides, impurities, aflatoxins, residual solvents and microbiological analysis are in compliance with our specifications, the lot is released for sale.

BGG's licorice extracts and derivatives portfolio includes, licorice extracts, deglycyrrhizinated licorice extracts, Licochalcone A based extract, Glabridin at different purities, and Glycyrrhizic acid-based products such as Mono Ammonium Glycyrrhizinate, Enoxolone (18-ss-Glycyrrhetinic Acid), Dipotassium Glycyrrhizinate.

