15.01.2020 22:15:00

BGC Partners' Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, February 6, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced the details regarding its fourth quarter 2019 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BGC plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 6, 2020. BGC's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.bgcpartners.com (a PDF version and Excel financial tables)

http://ir.bgcpartners.com/news-releases (a PDF version and Excel financial tables)

http://bgcpartners.com/category/bgc-releases/ (PDF only)

BGC will host a conference call on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO:

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP)

WHAT:

Fourth Quarter 2019 financial results conference call

WHEN:

Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE:

http://ir.bgcpartners.com

HOW:

A list of minimum system requirements can be found here:

http://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true

A webcast replay of the conference call is expected to be accessible at http://ir.bgcpartners.com within 24 hours of the live call and will be available for 365 days following the call. Additionally, call participants may dial in with the following information:

LIVE CALL:


Date - Start Time:

2/6/2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

U.S. Dial In:

1-844-309-0609

International Dial In:

1-574-990-9937

Passcode:

319-6399



REPLAY:


Available From – To:

2/6/2020 1:00 p.m. ET – 2/13/2020 1:00 p.m. ET

U.S. Dial In:

1-855-859-2056

International Dial In:

1-404-537-3406

Passcode:

319-6399

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URLs into your browser's address bar.)

About BGC Partners, Inc.
BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC
Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:
Karen Laureano-Rikardsen
+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contacts:
Ujjal Basu Roy or Jason McGruder
+1 212-610-2426

BGC Partners, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/BGC Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgc-partners-fourth-quarter-2019-financial-results-announcement-to-be-issued-prior-to-market-open-on-thursday-february-6-2020-300986034.html

SOURCE BGC Partners, Inc.

