Beyond Your Comfort Zone And Into "The Fifteen Percent"

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the surface, Terry Giles has a classic American success story. By 30, he built one of the largest criminal defense firms in Southern California and generated tens of millions in revenue working with high profile clients. By 34, he left the legal profession and achieved even greater success as an entrepreneur, seemingly overnight.

His observation? The eighty-five percent fall into "why me" victimhood and never escape. The fifteen percent feel the pain of hardship but do not get stuck in a victim mentality.

His conclusion? Escape is possible, and he explains how.

As Giles observes in The Fifteen Percent: Overcoming Hardships and Achieving Lasting Success(Skyhorse Publishing hardcover, March 10, 2020) no one goes through life without facing serious obstacles. Speaking from his own hard-won experience from a difficult upbringing to America's loftiest boardrooms, Giles answers the question that took him years to answer: Why do some people overcome hardships while others do not?

Citing research that fifteen percent of those individuals who face adversity and hardship are able to rise above the despair and succeed above all odds, Giles uses examples from his career and life to illustrate why and how this phenomenon occurs. From his childhood of growing up in the Missouri Ozarks, to defending the victims of child sex abuse, to creating a plethora of business enterprises, and even organizing a presidential campaign, he learns from experience the traits that define "the fifteen percent." Even more important, in each chapter you will learn valuable skills including fearlessness; embracing underdog status; visualizing the future; and positive thinking; proving that you do not have to be a victim of bad circumstances to adopt the superpowers of "the fifteen percent."

Entertaining, inspiring, and full of useful insights you'll turn to again and again, The Fifteen Percent will help you overcome whatever's holding you back, so you can achieve lasting success.

About the Author:

Terry Giles was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He received his B.A. from California State University at Fullerton and his J.D. from Pepperdine University School of Law, where there is now a "Terry M. Giles Honor Scholar." He established one of the largest and most successful criminal law firms on the West Coast, only to withdraw from the firm in 1983, disillusioned with the criminal legal system. Giles has received the Medal of Honor Alumni Award from Pepperdine University, Alumnus of the Year from Pepperdine University School of Law, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Award, and the Distinguished Alumnus Award of California State University of Fullerton. He further serves as an adjunct professor of law at Pepperdine University School of Law.

Praise for The Fifteen Percent

"A unique and fascinating book that will empower you to define your goal, achieve it, and then use that success to create the foundation for your next achievement." –Benjamin S. Carson Sr., M.D. Professor Emeritus of Neurosurgery, Oncology, Plastic Surgery, and Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins Medicine, adapted from the foreword

"After reading Terry Giles book, I could not put it down! He has lived an incredible life, full of both adventure and opportunity. Always pushing the boundaries of what's possible and making the impossible common place. As an attorney, business leader, and philanthropist, it is clear to see why Terry has been able to accomplish so much and how he's used all those experiences to elevate others. His story is one of inspiration and information and will inspire you to push yourself to the next level! Terry, thank you for sharing your journey and I hope it pushes us all to aspire for something greater." –Stedman Graham, author, speaker, and entrepreneur

"Terry Giles's life has been a remarkable adventure of runaway success, good conscience, rare compassion and generous contribution. The Fifteen Percent is a tour de force that encapsulates a lifetime of wisdom and service that exemplifies what it is to truly live the American Dream. Contained in these pages is a surefire recipe for outlandish success–I know; because I have been blessed to count Terry among my closest mentors and friends for over thirty years. I followed his example in both business and in life and benefited immensely from doing so." –Armstrong Williams, broadcast entrepreneur and syndicated columnist

"Terry has written a powerful and balanced account of his personal and professional journeys. At times spellbinding, it truly exemplifies his vision, courage, kindness, humility, and old-fashioned grit. More importantly it shows his dedication to the very best of American values. Terry is truly a 'servant' of God." –Robert J. Brown, philanthropist and entrepreneur

"Starting from the bottom, Terry Giles rose to become one of the most successful criminal defense lawyers in Southern California. He litigated important cases with creativity, compassion, and skill. He then had a second career as a successful entrepreneur. Giles tells not only his own remarkable story, but also the stories of others who have overcome unspeakable adversity, with insight, humor, and honesty. An inspiring read." –Alan Dershowitz, Professor Emeritus, Harvard Law School and New York Times Bestselling Author

