Betts Recruiting Launches Online Platform to Match Companies With Talented People

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Betts Recruiting, the leading job recruiting firm for sales, marketing, and people operations roles for tech companies, has announced the launch of Betts Connect, an online platform matching talented professionals on the job market with innovative companies looking to grow their staff. The platform enables job candidates to create a profile and curate it with essential information for hiring managers, including target salary, notable accomplishments, preferred role and location and more. Hiring managers can then easily search for the candidates they need to fill their open headcount and contact those candidates directly.

"Betts Connect is the latest milestone in our mission to reduce time-to-hire and foster mutual success for companies and talent we work with," commented Carolyn Betts Fleming, founder and CEO of Betts Recruiting. "This is a big moment for our partners, and we can't wait to see them use it to form strong new professional relationships."

The launch of Betts Connect coincides with San Francisco Tech Crawl, a pub-crawl-style networking party, organized by Betts Recruiting, in which SaaS offices throughout downtown San Francisco will open their doors to thousands of job candidates for networking, food and beverages. Attendees of the event will have the chance to see a live demonstration of Betts Connect at the Betts Recruiting office and to sign up in person to use the platform.

"We're always excited for the chance to facilitate new relationships between companies and professionals. That's the shared goal that binds both Tech Crawl and Betts Connect," commented Ms. Betts Fleming.

Betts is the leading recruitment firm for revenue-generating, marketing and people operations roles. Since 2009, Betts has partnered with the biggest names across multiple sectors offering a customized approach to each search. They've established networks of genuine relationships that allow them to source the highest-quality talent and execute quickly. With offices in San Francisco, New York, Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles, Betts works across the country to help companies build their organization and to guide talent into an exciting career, faster and smarter. Betts Recruiting has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's top 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America, named one of the Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business, and named one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times. Betts' clients include: WeWork, KeepTruckin, Cisco, MuleSoft, Yext, Samsara, Periscope Data, HackerOne, Ritual, Box and many more. For more information, visit bettsrecruiting.com or email press@bettsrecruiting.com.

