26.06.2020 02:00:00

BetterLife Pharma Announces Consolidation of its Common Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FRA: NPAT) announces that it has consolidated its common shares on the basis of one new common share for ten old common shares (the "Consolidation").   

As a result, the previously issued and outstanding 172,109,851 common shares of the Company have been consolidated into 17,210,985 common shares of BetterLife.  Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting power remained unchanged after the share consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.  No fractional shares have been issued as a result of the Consolidation.

The post-Consolidation common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and OTCQB under same name and ticker symbol, BETR and BETRF respectively, on market open on June 26, 2020.  The CUSIP and ISIN numbers of the Company have changed to 08772P202 and CA08772P2026, respectively.  Record date for the consolidation is June 29, 2020.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of common shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding warrants and options have been proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the respective terms thereof.

Registered shareholders holding share certificates of the Company will not be required to take any action.  Each share certificate representing pre-Consolidation common shares will represent the number of whole post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.  Shareholders who hold their common shares in brokerage accounts or in "street name" are also not required to take any action.

BetterLife believes that the Consolidation is beneficial in that it is expected to, among other things, provide the Company with greater flexibility in attracting financing.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is a science-based innovative medical wellness company aspiring to offer high-quality preventive and self-care products to its customers. For further information please visit abetterlifepharma.com.           

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and BetterLife does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterlife-pharma-announces-consolidation-of-its-common-shares-301084068.html

SOURCE BetterLife Pharma Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.69
2.30 %
Roche Hldg G 337.40
1.57 %
Swiss Life Hldg 349.80
1.33 %
CS Group 9.62
1.31 %
Givaudan 3’423.00
1.09 %
Adecco Group 43.85
0.11 %
ABB 20.83
0.10 %
Geberit 462.90
-0.73 %
CieFinRichemont 60.36
-0.82 %
Alcon 54.06
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
25.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versicherer mit 50% Barriere
25.06.20
SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
25.06.20
Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 2. Halbjahr – Ermutigende Perspektiven / US-Technologieriesen – Neues aus dem Silicon Valley
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie implodiert: Wirecard stellt Insolvenzantrag - EY geht von Betrug aus
ams-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Österreichische Finanzmarktaufsicht ermittelt angeblich gegen ams-Spitze
Lufthansa-Aktionäre stimmen für Staatseinstieg - Swiss begrüsst Entscheid
Ex-Wirecard-Chef Braun hat Millionen-Kaution gezahlt - Wirecard-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Wirecard-Skandal: Singapurer Polizei ermittelt in - Banken gewähren Wirecard bei Kredit wohl kurzen Aufschub
Die Ölpreiskrise könnte einen überraschenden Gewinner haben
Dow knickt schlussendlich ein -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie steigt: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx erhalten Fast-Track-Status für Corona-Studie
VW-Aktie gibt ab: Volkswagen denkt offenbar über Kauf des Autovermieters Europcar nach
US-Anleger schicken Börsen schussendlich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI und DAX letztlich höher -- Tokio letztlich in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Anleger schicken Börsen schussendlich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI und DAX letztlich höher -- Tokio letztlich in Rot
Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt fiel es am Donnerstag schwer sich für eine Richtung zu entscheiden. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich gleichermassen unentschlossen. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltete sich volatil. Tokio gab am Donnerstag jedoch nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB