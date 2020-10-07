+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
07.10.2020 12:17:00

Better Life Partners taps Bravado Health to help curb community's opioid crisis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravado Health recently announced a partnership with Better Life Partners to help achieve their goal of helping vulnerable populations achieve healthier lives.

Bravado Health's new logo. Visit bravadohealth.com to learn more.

Better Life Partners was created to help those with opioid use disorder (OUD) achieve lasting and meaningful recoveries. While COVID-19 has dominated the headlines for the past several months, it is important to remember that there is a very real and powerful opioid epidemic in this country as well. This crisis has worsened in recent years and projections indicate these drugs could kill more than half a million Americans in the next decade.

Although help is available, many suffering from OUD lack access to high-quality health care. Better Life Partners helps these individuals by offering a treatment program that combines the best evidence-based practices with a hyper-local, community-based delivery model. This approach, which can include prescription medications such as Suboxone™, not only improves the likelihood of recovery while reducing the risk of overdose, it also lowers medical costs.

While Better Life Partners has made tremendous strides to help their patients, their leadership understands that you can never have too many resources. This prompted Christian Del'Aune, Chief Technology Officer at Better Life Partners, to join forces with Bravado Health, a South Florida-based technology company that creates innovative solutions for improving health care and lowering costs.

"By partnering with organizations such as Bravado Health, we are able to provide customized experiences for all in need and develop dynamic individualized care plans to help them achieve better lives," said Del'Aune. "This allows us to reach people within the community when they need us most."

The Treat API enables developers to integrate essential e-prescribing functionality faster than ever.

Integrating Bravado Health's e-prescribing with the Treat API enables Better Life Partners' medical providers to provide medications quicker, more efficiently and more affordably than ever before; all of which are important when developing effective custom recovery plans. Access to the Treat API can be requested through Bravado Health's website.

"Better Life Partners has established a number of outreach programs within the community and they make such a tremendous impact," said Mike Hensler, COO of Bravado Health. "We are interested any time there is an opportunity to improve or save lives, and we are excited to be doing that right here in our community. We're certainly proud to be a part of it."

About Bravado Health
Bravado Health was founded by physicians and engineers in 1998 to pioneer electronic prescribing. Today, Bravado Health provides software and services for some of the nation's most innovative healthcare organizations. Bravado Health's flagship service, Ayva, extends the reach of providers beyond the point of care. Learn more at bravadohealth.com.

Contact: Shane Andreasen
Phone: 561.805.5935
E-mail: shane@bravadohealth.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/better-life-partners-taps-bravado-health-to-help-curb-communitys-opioid-crisis-301147623.html

SOURCE Bravado Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 232.40
2.06 %
Part Grp Hldg 853.00
1.26 %
Givaudan 4’022.00
1.03 %
The Swatch Grp 221.00
0.96 %
LafargeHolcim 42.86
0.40 %
Novartis 78.97
-0.87 %
Swisscom 489.60
-0.93 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.90
-1.22 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.80
-1.59 %
Swiss Re 69.52
-1.84 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:59
Vontobel: Kampf ums Weisse Haus - Wer führt künftig die USA?
13:55
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08:20
SMI-Anleger agieren vorsichtig
06.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Geberit AG, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
06.10.20
Interest Rate Differentials and the Demand for US Dollar
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Nachfrage nach Akkus und Batterien: Diese Unternehmen können profitieren
Trump will Stimulus-Gespräche vorerst stoppen
Santhera-Aktie stürzt ab: Santhera verabschiedet sich nach enttäuschenden Daten von DMD-Medikament
BioNTech-Aktie beflügelt: Zulassungsprozess für Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech startet
CureVac macht Tempo: CureVac-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek über Corona-Impfstoff & Co.
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Logitech-Aktien nach Berichten zu Apple unter starkem Verkaufsdruck
Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab - Aktie legt deutlich zu
Molecular Partners sieht Wirksamkeit von COVID-19-DARPin durch Daten gestützt - Aktie legt zu
SMI leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Wochenmitte unter der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. An den asiatischen Märkten konnten sich Anleger am Mittwoch nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB