|
31.12.2020 13:05:00
Better Health in 2021 - 6 Health "Trends"
NOVI, Mich., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Health Market & Café in Michigan, 14 locations statewide, has the answers: 2021 health trends are sensible lifestyles focusing on immunity and wellness.
With New Year's resolutions about shedding extra pounds gained while stress eating during the lockdown, here's how to make 2021 better:
IN for 2021
2021 focuses on wellness staples:
- Vitamin C – Immune function.
- Vitamin D - Immune system fight bacteria and viruses.
- Zinc - Immunity, resistance to infection, proper development for nervous system.
- Elderberry - The National Institute of Health says "preliminary research suggests elderberry may relieve (or abbreviate) symptoms of flu or other upper respiratory infections."
What's Out?
- Misleading labels –Here is a list of ingredients that Better Health Stores do not allow on its shelves: https://www.thebetterhealthstore.com/nono-list/
- Radically Going Against Your appetite – Trends which avoid eating should be avoided. We all need nutrition.
At Better Health Markets, nutrition experts guide customers into their areas of comfort to improve wellness. How to eat to get the daily nutrition needed for wellness? Juicing and smoothies are wildly popular - they pack a lot of nutrients into one cup.
In 2021, it's trendy to be sensible and feed your mind and body.
www.thebetterhealthstore.com
Media Contact:
Lana Mini
Marx Layne
248.855.6777
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/better-health-in-2021--6-health-trends-301199579.html
SOURCE Better Health Market & Café
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}