02.09.2022 00:16:00

BETR LAUNCHES WORLD'S FIRST MICRO-BETTING APP

App is now live as a free-to-play experience nationwide and will be available for real money in select states over the coming months

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betr, the first direct-to-consumer micro-betting focused sports betting and media company, announced today the launch of the Betr app. The app is available nationwide and can be found on both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Betr is the world's first micro-betting focused app, featuring a user experience exclusively focused on enabling users to predict the outcomes of every moment of every sporting event. This includes but is not limited to every pitch and at-bat of all MLB games, and every play and drive of all NFL and College Football games. The app also features a reimagined user interface layer, depicting the betting markets as more intuitive multiple-choice questions, while odds are displayed in easy to understand payout multiples to simplify the sports user betting experience.

The app is initially available nationwide as a free-to-play experience and will be available in select states for real money betting over the coming months as Betr obtains licenses and regulatory approval throughout the U.S. In the free-to-play experience, users can wager coins which can be redeemed for real prizes.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Betr app today," said Joey Levy, Founder & CEO of Betr. "We view this free-to-play experience as a registration and onboarding platform to begin acquiring users mixed with an interactive tutorial for the future of sports betting. While this is very much an initial version that will get considerably betr over time, we believe the experience released today provides a glimpse into the future of sports betting in the U.S. – an instant gratification focus to betting delivered in a simple, intuitive user experience that anyone can enjoy, even if they have not bet on sports before."

"The future of the sports betting industry is finally here," said Alex Ursa, Head of Product at Betr. "What we launched today is not a sportsbook – this is something new, different, and interesting – which is what this industry needs, given every other operator in the space is essentially offering the same commoditized legacy sportsbook product. Betr is also the first betting app where someone who has never bet on sports before can dive right in and enjoy the experience with no learning curve and we are excited to finally be able to share it with the world."

Betr also announced that one user who downloads the app and correctly predicts the first play of the NFL season - Run or Pass - will win a free Betr branded Jeep Wrangler.

Betr recently announced a partnership with the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company which allows them to initially rollout the real money version of the app in Ohio. The company will soon be announcing additional market access partnerships covering its real money betting launches in other states. For the latest information on Betr, follow @betr on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and at betr.app.

ABOUT BETR:

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is the first direct-to-consumer micro-betting focused sports betting company. Betr has also launched a new media venture for the next generation of sports fans. Betr is setting out to disrupt legacy gambling and legacy media, with a mission of making sports and betting betr. You can find Betr on @betr on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, and on LinkedIn and at betr.app.

CONTACT:

Betr: betr@hstrategies.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betr-launches-worlds-first-micro-betting-app-301616843.html

SOURCE betr

﻿

