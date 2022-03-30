Beter Bed introduces data-driven sleep advice with Beter Slapen ID 

We’re all different and we all have different requirements where sleep is concerned. That makes choosing the right mattress no easy matter. And a lot of people don’t know whether they actually prefer a hard or soft mattress or something in between. Beter Bed aims to help! By screening customers and letting them feel for themselves what a good night’s sleep means, the ‘Beter Slapen ID’ system takes just a few minutes to provide an independent mattress recommendation based on the customer's personal needs. Introduction of the new system is in line with the company’s strategy presented last year for modernising its current stores.



Beter Bed intends switching to three different types of stores. The first are experience stores such as the one recently opened at the Sontplein retail area in Groningen; these stores have a strategic function within a region. They will be joined by city stores, with the first (200 m2) opening at the Mall of the Netherlands in June. Beter Bed also aims to introduce this concept in inner-city shopping streets. Over the next few years, the company's current shopping-centre stores will also be modernised.

Beter Slapen ID: personal, data-driven sleep advice

In line with its "Sleep Better, Live Better” mission, Beter Bed is supporting these shopping concepts with a new service: Beter Slapen ID. This system uses sensors to measure the customer's body and matches the results with data about our entire mattress range. Using the results of this test combined with the knowledge of our sleep consultants, we can offer customised, independent mattress advice. The device has been successfully tested in two stores over the past few months.

"During tests with this new technology, it became clear that many people have very different preferences than they initially thought. In the near future, Beter Bed wants to make it possible for people to take measurements themselves at home so as to discover their ideal sleep solution. Customers can already be measured in 12 stores in the Netherlands (Groningen Sontplein, Den Bosch, Zoeterwoude, Amsterdam Arena, Rotterdam Alexandrium, Heerlen, Veenendaal, Breda, Leeuwarden, Apeldoorn, and The Hague) and in the Belgian city of Genk. A whole series of measurements and thousands of calculations provide an objective overview of the five most suitable mattresses within just five minutes. And that’s only the beginning, many more will follow", says a proud Perijn Hoefsloot, responsible for Strategic Business Development at Beter Bed.

Following the success of the Peter de Beter Bed-weter campaign, the introduction of the Beter Slapen ID will be supported by an extensive marketing campaign on TV, radio and online.





About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.



Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.



Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 214.2 million revenue in 2021.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that

M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.





